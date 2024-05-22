Lakers ‘Realistic’ Offseason Trade Target a 25-Year-Old 3-Time All-Star

The NBA offseason is approaching and with a need to get better, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to search for a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Listing a “realistic” target, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed Trae Young, a three-time All-Star.

“After suffering a first-round exit, it seems clear the Los Angeles Lakers have to do something to inch closer to the level that contenders like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are on,” Bailey wrote in his May 22 article looking at dream and realistic targets for every NBA team. “And the most obvious move to do so is the long-rumored Trae Young deal.

“Young’s trade value could reportedly be a bit lower than expected, and that could mean L.A.’s offer (two or three role players, potentially including Austin Reaves, and a couple of picks) could be enough for Atlanta to give him up.”

Los Angeles Lakers ‘Have to Consider’ Trade Package They Give For Trae Young

With the possibility of other star players becoming available, the Los Angeles Lakers “will have to consider other options before committing any type of capital for Young,” according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“Where Young will fall among the pecking order of available talent this offseason has been a predominant question league personnel are discussing throughout this combine week.

“The Lakers, for example, are one team that holds interest in Young after Los Angeles held trade discussions with Atlanta about Dejounte Murray back in February, sources said,” Fischer wrote on May 15. “The Lakers are now armed with three first-round picks to pursue a premier talent to team with James and Davis, but Los Angeles will have to consider other options before committing any type of capital for Young.”

The Lakers have three tradeable first-round picks and Austin Reaves, a young player who could interest teams they’re looking to trade with.

With other potential, better options out there, the Lakers could be in the mix to land someone else. However, they’ll be challenged with not missing out on all those players and losing on Young in their pursuit of a different star.

Three first-round picks should put them in a position to land a high-level player, but it’s uncertain if that could land them someone like Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers landed Mitchell for three first-round picks and two future pick swaps.

Young Would Give the Lakers a Potent Offense

If the Los Angeles Lakers were to trade for Young this offseason, it’d give them another high-level offensive player. Giving James and Davis that type of spacing could go a long way as Young shot 37.3% from three-point range on 8.7 attempts per game in 2023-24.

He’s also been an elite facilitator throughout his career, averaging 10.2 and 10.8 assists during the past two seasons. Being a lob threat for Davis and someone who could create shots for James could make this one of the top offenses in the NBA.

Only 25 years old, Young could be the future star the Lakers will eventually be searching for. While he has his flaws defensively due to being just 6-foot-1, his offensive game is undeniable.