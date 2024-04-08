Heat, Spurs Emerge as Potential Landing Spots for Bronny James

Bronny James’ decision to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft has raised so many eyebrows, especially from those people who are skeptical about his chance of being picked by an NBA team following a forgettable freshman campaign at USC.

James, who averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games at USC, also entered the transfer portal. This would provide a path for James to resume his college basketball career with a new program in case he pulls out from the NBA Draft.

In a recent story, Joseph Zuckner of Bleacher Report speculated that a plan may be in the works to get LeBron James’ son into the NBA despite not being ranked among the top prospects in the next draft.

The writer even mentioned that Bronny James’ team might have backup plans in place if he falls to the second round or is not drafted at all.

“In terms of improving his draft position, staying in college is arguably James’ best course of action. However, he might prefer falling to the second round or perhaps even going undrafted altogether. The former would lighten his expectations out of the gate, while he’d have more freedom in picking his next destination with the latte,” writes Zuckner.

Zuckner also addressed the elephant in the room when discussing Bronny James’ destination in his article.

Although Zuckner feels that Bronny teaming up with his father on the Lakers is a possibility, he also came up with two scenarios in which Bronny would still play in the NBA despite not being on the same team as his dad.

Bronny Taking His Talent to South Beach with The Heat

Zuckner believes the Miami Heat is an ideal landing location for Bronny James because it offers the youngster two things: a team with a successful developmental program and a place where he can grow out of the spotlight and away from the shadow of his legendary father.

The Heat could use their second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to get James or sign him as an undrafted rookie.

Erik Spoelstra and the Heat have created a reputation for turning virtually unknown prospects into serviceable NBA players. Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Max Strauss, and Caleb Martin are just a handful of the players who have thrived in the Heat Culture.

With the Heat, Zuckner believes Bronny James will have plenty of opportunity to improve his game and carve out a role that will keep him in the NBA for many years to come.

Bronny-Wemby Pairing in San Antonio

Despite placing dead last in the Western Conference standings, the San Antonio Spurs are ready to surge into title contention in the next years, especially if Victor Wembanyama maintains his upward trend.

The Spurs are one of the few teams with a plethora of draft picks, especially second-rounders, that they might use to take a chance on players with great upside but are still unpolished by NBA standards.

Zucker offered Bronny James as an appealing target for the Spurs, either through the draft or free agency signing as an undrafted player, because he fits into the same timeline as Wembanyama.

Although he feels it will take James 2 or 3 years to hone his playmaking abilities, the writer believes James has the potential to become a solid piece next to the French phenom in the future.

“San Antonio could opt for a veteran addition as a stopgap to accelerate both Wembanyama’s development and its timeline to becoming a contender. In that scenario, James would be positioned as the long-term successor at the point who would ideally slot right into the starting role after two or three years,” Zuckner stated in his article on Bleacher Report.