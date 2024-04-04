Heat Urged to Part Ways With $120 Million 20-Point Scorer

If the Miami Heat don’t reach their goal of winning a championship, some changes may be in order. They’ve gone on long playoff runs, but they’ve failed to get over the hump. One possible way they could improve is by trading Tyler Herro.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why it might be in the Heat’s best interest to trade Herro.

“Miami should ditch the idea of Herro becoming a star and use him to help cover up areas of need elsewhere. Maybe he paves a path to the kind of size the Heat have lacked around (and behind) Bam Adebayo. Perhaps Herro helps deliver a lockdown defender with a reliable outside shot, or someone who’d better fit with Terry Rozier than Herro can,” Buckley wrote in an April 4 story.

Buckley did not elaborate on who the Heat should acquire in exchange for Herro. It might be difficult for them to trade him, as he’s in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract.

Herro has played in 36 games during the 2023-24 season. He’s averaged 20.8 points per game during that time. He has averaged 20 points per game for three consecutive seasons dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Tyler Herro Out vs. Sixers: Report

Despite Herro’s talent, he continues to be unavailable for the Heat. The Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported that the Heat will be without Herro for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Tyler Herro again is listed as out for the Heat for Thursday night as he deals with medial tendinitis in his right foot.

“Thursday will be the 20th consecutive game missed by Herro, who last played in the Feb. 23 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans,” Winderman wrote in an April 3 story.

Herro is not new to struggling with injuries. He missed almost the Heat’s entire Cinderella playoff run in 2023 and struggled to stay on the court during their playoff run in 2022.

Herro’s absence could be consequential for where the Heat place in the Eastern Conference standings. They currently stand at 42-33, which ranks them as the No. 6 seed in the conference. The Sixers are a game and a half behind them as the No. 8 seed. Winning this game could give the Heat some cushion in the play-in race.

If they lose, that could be all the difference in potentially missing the playoffs altogether.

Pat Riley Denies Trying to Trade Tyler Herro

Though Herro was prominently featured in trade talks during the 2023 NBA Offseason for Damian Lillard, Pat Riley said he did not actively try to trade Herro.

“I will say this, that we never offered Tyler in any trade, we’ve never shopped him to anybody,” Riley said, according to according to Winderman. “It’s just part of the business.”

Things could change in the 2024 NBA Offseason. Herro has proven what he can do as a scorer from the very get-go. However, he’s also proven that he can’t stay on the floor for the last few seasons. The Heat could trade him for someone who not only helps them more but someone who is sturdy enough to withstand both the regular season and the postseason.