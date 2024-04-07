Heat Floated as Trade Destination for $163 Million Star

The Miami Heat have lured multiple stars, such as LeBron James and Jimmy Butler, to migrate to South Beach over the past decade and a half. Another one could potentially do the same: Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus explained why the Heat could be a trade destination for the Heat in an April 5 story.
“The Heat are a generally attractive destination. Miami has beautiful weather, no state income tax, a long-tenured front office and one of the league’s top head coaches in Erik Spoelstra. Mitchell is also said to have a strong relationship with Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.”
Pincus then explained what the Heat could potentially offer the Cavaliers in a trade.
“Miami is not especially overflowing with picks. But it could trade its 2024 first-rounder (after the draft) along with its 2029 and 2031 first-round picks and up to four second-rounders.
“The Heat must send one or two of Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and Duncan Robinson in any deal for Mitchell. Cleveland would undoubtedly covet rookie wing Jamie Jaquez Jr. as well…other salary-matching possibilities include Nikola Jović, Caleb Martin, Orlando Robinson (minimum), Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant (minimum) and Josh Richardson (minimum).”
Mitchell is in the third year of a five-year, $163 million contract with the Cavaliers. His last year has a player option for $37 million, which could push the Cavaliers to trade him if they don’t succeed.
There’s ‘Buzz’ Donovan Mitchell Will Decline Extension
In Pincus’ same story, he revealed that there are rumors that if the Cavaliers don’t go anywhere, Mitchell will explore his options on the open market.
“The buzz in NBA circles suggests that barring a run to the NBA Finals, Mitchell will decline an extension and look elsewhere, and the Cavaliers are more likely than not to move him well before he can leave outright as a free agent,” Pincus wrote.
Since being traded to Cleveland, Mitchell and the Cavaliers have been good enough to be in the playoff picture. However, they haven’t had much success in the postseason, only having one win to their name. That could change in the 2024 NBA postseason, but if it doesn’t, it could lead to questions surrounding Mitchell’s future.
There has been plenty of speculation that Mitchell will leave the Cavaliers the first chance he gets because of his ties to New York. However, he has never vocalized any problems with the Cavaliers.
Mitchell would be a hot commodity if he enters free agency in 2025. He is a five-time NBA Star and has made an All-NBA team.
Heat Have Confirmed Interest in Donovan Mitchell: Report
NBA Insider Marc Stein reported in a January 10 story that the Heat have a strong interest in Mitchell. He said the Heat’s failed pursuits of other big-name players have motivated them to pursue Mitchell.
“The Miami Heat, league sources say, continue to have bona fide interest in Mitchell despite Cleveland’s don’t-even-call-us approach and could well choose to test that resolve with Mitchell proposals after Miami’s trade pursuits of Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard over the summer ended with neither player landing on South Beach.”
Jimmy Butler is 34 years old, and his prime won’t last forever. Mitchell would be a solid running mate and a replacement as Miami’s No. 1 scorer.