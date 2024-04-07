Heat Floated as Trade Destination for $163 Million Star

The Miami Heat have lured multiple stars, such as LeBron James and Jimmy Butler, to migrate to South Beach over the past decade and a half. Another one could potentially do the same: Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus explained why the Heat could be a trade destination for the Heat in an April 5 story.

“The Heat are a generally attractive destination. Miami has beautiful weather, no state income tax, a long-tenured front office and one of the league’s top head coaches in Erik Spoelstra. Mitchell is also said to have a strong relationship with Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.”

Pincus then explained what the Heat could potentially offer the Cavaliers in a trade.

“Miami is not especially overflowing with picks. But it could trade its 2024 first-rounder (after the draft) along with its 2029 and 2031 first-round picks and up to four second-rounders.