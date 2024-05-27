Heat Trade Proposal Lands $215 Million All-NBA Guard for Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat may need more offensive firepower knowing their aspirations. While it may sound a little extreme, one player who could solve all of their problems on that end is Trae Young.

Young may have a new home this offseason, and if the Atlanta Hawks follow through on trading him, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed the following trade that would send him to the Heat.

Heat receive: Young and Kobe Bufkin

Hawks receive: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier, 2028 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick swap

Bailey explained why Young would fit with what Miami needs.

“For Miami, this would be a talent play. The Heat ranked 21st in offensive rating this season, and Young, despite his flaws and the steady flow of criticism he’s faced over the years, remains one of the NBA’s most dynamic offensive engines.”

He added that should a trade happen, the Heat would have to shore up their depth, but seemed optimistic about them doing just that.

“The Heat would have to scour free agency or the undrafted free agent market to find depth around Young, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo, but they’ve proven adept at that in the past.”

Young and the Hawks haven’t had much success outside of their Cinderella run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Young will enter the third year of a five-year, $215 million contract.

Hawks ‘Open’ to Trading Trae Young: Report

Because the Hawks have underwhelmed after their Eastern Conference Finals run, they could be in for some major changes. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Hawks could trade either Young or Murray this offseason.

“There’s a widespread belief among rival executives that the Hawks will break up their backcourt and part with either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason. In years past, there was strong resistance to moving Young, but rival executives believe Atlanta will be more open to that conversation this offseason than ever before.”

Young has quite the rap sheet, having made the All-Star team three times and making an All-NBA appearance. If he is on the market, the offer that Bailey outlines would be a strong offer for Young. Miami has hit home runs with multiple trades, like trading for Shaquille O’Neal and Jimmy Butler.

The Hawks star has his warts, but the Heat are running out of time with Butler. Young could salvage what’s left of Miami’s time with Butler.

Trae Young’s Teammate Called ‘Realistic’ Heat Option

In a May 22 story, Bailey explained why Murray is a realistic option for the Heat.

“His defense isn’t on the level it was with the San Antonio Spurs, but Miami could get him back there. And the maximized version of Murray, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler (assuming he’s still around) could lead a nightmarish defense.