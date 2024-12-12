Michael Jordan Just Sold His Famous Illinois Mansion for Huge 67% Price Cut [PHOTOS]

Michael Jordan mansion.

NBA superstar Michael Jordan has finally unloaded his $29 million Highland Park, Illinois, mansion for a steep discount, according to Patch.

Bloomberg reported that the selling price was a 67% discount.

The mansion sat on the market for 13 years before selling in December 2024 for $9.5 million, Patch reported, noting that the sale closed on December 10. It was on the market for 2,475 Days, according to the real estate listing. According to NBC Chicago, the price was set at $14.8 million when the home “went under contract in September.”

According to Patch, the mansion at 2700 Point Drive was “one of the longest-lived luxury listings in Illinois.” The owner’s identity was not disclosed, according to Patch.

The real-estate listing, which confirms the $9.5 million listing, has a series of photos that show the inside and outside of the massive mansion.

Michael Jordan’s Mansion Has 17 Bathrooms, the Real Estate Listing Says

The listing indicates that taxes on the property are more than $147,000 a year.

“NBA Superstar Michael Jordan’s seven-acre estate is as legendary as His Airness himself,” the listing says.

“The 56,000 square foot property-equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity-is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work. The custom designed property includes a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan’s signature touch,” it notes.

According to the real estate listing, Jordan’s mansion has 17 bathrooms and is 26,555 square feet. The photo collage shows that the mansion has a full-size basketball court, a poker-playing room and a weight room. The number “23” is emblazoned on the front gate. The mansion also has nine bedrooms.

According to Architectural Digest, the mansion also has “a tennis court, an infinity pool, a putting green, and a man-made pond. The contemporary-style home sits at the end of a long, private driveway.” There is even a game room “featuring doors from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago,” the site reported.

Michael Jordan Also Recently Sold a Chicago Condo That He Owns, a Report Says

Jordan first bought the property in 1991 and moved in three years later, according to NBC Chicago. He appears to be pulling up other roots from Chicago, the television station reported, as he also recently sold a Chicago condo that he owns.

The condo sold for $6.8 million, according to NBC Chicago.

According to The New York Post, Jordan bought the player when he was a star player for the Chicago Bulls. The property also has a cigar room, the Post reported.

Sports Illustrated reported that Jordan has amassed a large housing portfolio of “luxurious properties” located throughout the United States.

The Illinois mansion was the most “famous” property owned by the NBA icon, according to SI, which reported that Jordan’s net worth is $3 billion, meaning he could afford the price cut. Jordan also has homes in Utah, Florida, and North Carolina, according to Sports Illustrated.