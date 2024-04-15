Insider Gives Concerning Update on Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to play in the first-round series opener against the Indiana Pacers on April 21, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is rehabbing daily but there’s some real doubt for his status to begin series vs. Pacers on Sunday, sources say. Although Giannis has rare recovery ability, he’s very much up in the air for Game 1,” Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter, on April 15.

Antetokounmpo missed the final three games of the regular season after suffering a left calf strain on April 9.

“I honestly don’t know one way or the other,” Rivers told reporters about Antetokounmpo’s availability in the first round following their 113-88 loss to the Orlando Magic on April 14. “I just know he’s doing all the work. We’re getting great reports. Yesterday he did everything so that was positive.”

Jeff Stotts, a sports injury expert and certified athletic trainer who keeps track of NBA injuries, said that a low-grade calf strain historically costs two weeks of rehab on the average.

“Sounds like he has a low-grade calf strain (likely involving the soleus). That would suggest a two-week absence is likely. There will be an elevated risk for recurrence or aggravation for the immediate future as well,” Stotts told Heavy Sports on April 10.

The Bucks, however, never revealed the extent of Antetokounpo’s injury though his MRI came back clean and did not reveal any structural damage to his left Achilles, according to Charania.

But Kevin Durant’s Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals which came after a one-month recovery from a calf injury serves as a cautionary tale for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and a career-high 6.5 assists pin 73 games this season.

Pacing for Pacers

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks went 1-2 in their final three games.

Had they won against the Magic, they would have secured the second seed and face the winner of the Miami Heat–Philadelphia 76ers play-in matchup.

Instead, they paced themselves and wound up with the third seed to host a first-round meeting against the Indiana Pacers.

However, the Pacers are not pushovers.

The Bucks are 1-4 against the Pacers this season. But that was before Rivers took over from Adrian Griffin as the Bucks head coach.

“Indiana has had our number all year, so perfect opponent,” Rivers said. “They’ve played great against us. They have great confidence against us. We’ll have great focus because we’re going to have to.”

The Bucks are 17-19 under Rivers.

While their overall record did not improve under Rivers from their 30-13 record under Griffin, their defense did.

The Bucks’ defensive rating jumped to 113.3, 15th in the league, with Rivers from 116.8, ranked 22nd, under Griffin.

Damian Lillard Upbeat of Bucks’ Chances Against Pacers

If Antetokounmpo will not recover in time for the first round, Damian Lillard will have to carry the Bucks, a role he’s comfortable with since his Portland days.

“I feel good about it,” Lillard told reporters about their first-round matchup. “I think the one thing about the playoffs this season is everybody can beat everybody. Happy that we got home court, and it’s a team we are familiar with.”

The Bucks are 4-4 when Lillard plays this season without Antetokounmpo.

Lillard had better numbers, averaging 29.9 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 39.4% from the 3-point range without Antetokounmpo this season.

With Antetokounmpo, Lillard only normed 24.3 points and 7.0 assists and while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the 3-point range.