Proposed Offseason Trade Sends Bucks $52 Million Former 6MOY

The Milwaukee Bucks don’t have to think about the offseason yet. However, if things don’t go their way, they have to think about how they can improve their title chances. If they want bench help, one option could be Utah Jazz scoring plug Jordan Clarkson.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz outlined the following trade that would Clarkson to the Bucks in a March 29 story.

Bucks receive: Clarkson

Jazz receive: Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Second-Round Pick

Swartz explained why the Jazz should Clarkson to the Bucks and how the Bucks could afford him.

“Moving Clarkson to the Bucks would be doing right by the veteran guard. He could play the sixth-man role on a team with championship aspirations alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

“Clarkson’s salary drops to $14.1 million next season, which makes him far easier to trade for.”

As Swartz alluded to, after his four-year, $52 million contract expires, he starts a two-year, $28 million extension.

Clarkson is also a former Sixth Man of the Year, having won the award in 2021. During the 2023-24 season, he averaged 17.1 points per game and a career-high five assists per game, showing growth in his playmaking.

Jordan Clarkson Called Likely to Hit the Market

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey named Clarkson among the players he believes is most likely to find a new team.

“The Jazz have him under contract for two more seasons, but if the aim is to eventually reach championship contention, it’s virtually impossible to picture that happening before his deal expires,’ Bailey wrote in a March 20 story.

Bailey then previewed what the Jazz could potentially get in return for Clarkson. The case he makes supports the notion that the Bucks should go after him.

“Clarkson won’t command a king’s ransom, but win-now teams looking to beef up their backcourt production and bench should covet his scoring punch and secondary playmaking. If Utah moved him this summer, those buyers would get two full seasons with Clarkson, which should motivate them to give up more for him than they would at next season’s trade deadline or during the 2025 offseason.”

The Bucks are out of first-round picks to offer at the moment. If the Jazz set the price at one first-round pick at the very least, the Bucks would be out of luck.

Patrick Beverley Will Play Through Injury

Despite dealing with a wrist injury, Beverley confirmed via his podcast’s X account that he will play through the injury.

BREAKING: Patrick Beverley WILL play through his wrist injury today and moving forward! Source- Us. pic.twitter.com/cJr1aoFGu3 — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 28, 2024

It is admirable that Beverley is playing despite dealing with an injury. However, if it goes awry long-term, that could hurt his value as a free agent. If the Bucks want to add Clarkson to the mix, it could make things even more complicated.

Clarkson has built a reputation as a scorer. However, he has not had the most efficient season with the Jazz. During the 2023-24 season, he is shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.4% from three. Perhaps playing with more offensively sound personnel could change that.

Clarkson played on multiple playoff teams with both the Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, so he has experience with winning.