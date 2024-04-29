Anthony Edwards Trolls Kevin Durant After Timberwolves Sweep Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a bit of fun at Kevin Durant’s expense after the Phoenix Suns were swept. Edwards was quick to praise his childhood idol but admitted he plans to talk some trash to Durant during the 2024 Olympics.

“Man, it felt great,” Edwards told TNT’s “Inside the NBA” during an April 29, 2024 interview. “I got the utmost respect for K.D., man. Like, he comes in and competes every night.

“I watch every last one of his games since I’ve been about five. So, I love that guy, man. I’m excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash, and let him know I sent him home.”

Edwards put on a show to help the Timberwolves close out the series. The guard dropped 40 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks in Game 4 as Phoenix moved on to the second round. Edwards had a bit of a slower start but notched 31 points in the second half.

Kevin Durant on Anthony Edwards: ‘My Favorite Player to Watch’

Playful banter aside, the feeling is mutual between Durant and Edwards. The Suns forward labeled Edwards as his “favorite player to watch.”

“So impressed with Ant,” Durant told reporters during an April 29 press conference. “My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league at 22. Just his love for the game shines bright. That’s one of the reasons why I like him the most because he just loves basketball. He’s grateful to be in this position.

“He’s taken advantage of every opportunity he’s gotten. Love everything about Ant, everything,” Durant continued. “[I’ll] be watching him going forward. You know he’s going to go out there and play extremely hard every single night. But was really impressed with him, and he’s gonna be somebody I’m following for the rest of his career.”

Timberwolves News: Anthony Edwards Averaged 31 Points, 8 Rebounds & 6.3 Assists Per Game Against the Suns

Edwards had himself a series against the Suns averaging 31 points, 8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from long range in the four games. Durant also had a strong series but did not receive much help from his teammates.

The Suns star averaged 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Questions surround the Suns heading into a pivotal offseason.

Suns Rumors: Kevin Durant Unhappy With His Role in Phoenix

Given the amount of star power on the Phoenix roster, the team massively underperformed expectations after failing to win a playoff game this postseason. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Durant has been unhappy about his role with the Suns this season.

“Meanwhile, Durant, among the best scorers in NBA history, was not always happy with how he was used. Sources briefed on the matter told The Athletic that Durant never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix’s offense alongside Booker and Beal this season,” Charania and Doug Haller wrote in an April 29 story titled, “Phoenix Suns swept: What went wrong, what’s next for Frank Vogel, Big 3 and more.”

“Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls,” Charania and Haller added. “At the same time, some teammates and people close to the organization believed Durant needed to voice his concerns more adamantly and directly with Vogel and his coaching staff.”