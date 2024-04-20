Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Sends Durant Strong Message After Game 1

Before Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards foreshadowed the bragging rights on the line for him in getting the better of his idol Kevin Durant in the playoffs.

“So, now that I know those two guys (Devin Booker and Durant) will be playing alongside of me at the Olympics, it’s kind of bragging rights — that’s as much ammo as I need,” Edwards told Malika Andrew on “NBA Today” earlier in the week.

Edwards delivered an emphatic first blow. He posted a game-high 33 points, including a dominant 18-point third quarter, highlighted by a devastating stepback three with Durant in his face that left both players grinning afterward.

“Everybody here knows that’s my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure,” Edwards said in his postgame news conference.

Matters got even worse for Durant in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves ran away with a 120-95 victory on April 20.

Edwards pounced on a loose ball, picking Durant’s pocket on his way to an explosive dunk for his final points of the day. The Suns waved the white flag after Edwards’ dunk, pulling their starters with 3:37 left on the clock.

Edwards’ third-quarter surge fueled a 21-5 run to close the final seven minutes of the frame. The Timberwolves held the Suns without a field goal for the final 7 minutes, 3 seconds of the quarter.

Seeded third in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timberwolves host the sixth-seeded Suns for Game 2 on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

NBA Stars React to Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant Exchange

Edwards has ascended to become one of the NBA’s next brightest stars, garnering comparisons to the game’s greats.

The Michael Jordan references were en vogue on Saturday given Edwards’ competitive nature that came out during his exchange with Durant.

Kendrick Perkins led the charge on X (formerly Twitter): “1989 Jordan is what we’re witnessing right now!!!”

Kevin Garnett chimed in: “MVP activity going on in SOTA #AntMan.”

Fans echoed that message during Edwards’ postgame interview on the floor of the Target Center.

"MVP MVP MVP MVP MVP"

Arguably one of the biggest voices in sports, PatMcAfee was tuned in on Edwards’ performance.

“Well Anthoyn Edwards is certainly electrifying,” McAfee posted on X. “This dude is lightning.”

Speaking of lightning, fans likened Edwards’ performance to a fitting scene from Cars 3.

Edwards, who had a quiet first half due to foul trouble, came alive in the second half of his first career playoff game. After the win, Edwards made a post that Playoff Ant is here to stay.

Anthony Edwards Comes to Durant’s Defense After Game 1

After the game, Edwards was asked how beneficial Jaden McDaniels was in stopping Durant and pushed back vehemently that the Timberwolves did enough to stop the Suns star.

“Kevin Durant is the greastest. We didn’t shut him down, let’s get that straight,” Edwards said after Durant posted 31 points on Saturday.

He went on to credit McDaniels, who played a team-high 37 minutes, posted an +18 plus-minus rating and kept Devin Booker to just 18 points on 16 shots.

“Jaden, to me it’s him or Rudy for Defensive Player of the Year,” Edwards said. “Jaden has took players out of the game on multiple occasions. He does a great job of using his length and not foul. Big shoutout to him.”