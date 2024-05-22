Knicks’ Playoff Rival Looms as Biggest Threat in OG Anunoby Free Agency: Report

The New York Knicks‘ plan to re-sign difference-making wing OG Anunoby is threatened by the Philadelphia 76ers‘ massive cap space this offseason, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“As previously reported, members of the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Anunoby as an offseason target. Paul George is also a target for Philadelphia. But if the Sixers can’t get George, I could see them making a big offer to Anunoby – if for no other reason than it would force New York to match the money,” Begley wrote on May 21.

With Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting on “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams” that people around the NBA “have the belief” George wants to remain in Los Angeles, the odds that the 76ers pivot to Anunoby have increased.

Former Hoopshype’s salary cap guru Yossi Gozlan agreed with Begley’s reporting.

“I do get the feeling [Anunoby] is going to get his rate pushed up potentially by the Sixers,” Gozlan said on his YouTube channel. “Maybe they want to throw out like a spiked short-term max offer just to make it harder on the Knicks.”

The Sixers are projected to have almost $56 million in cap space, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus.

Like the Knicks, the Sixers also could offer Anunoby a significant role next to their dynamic tandem of last season’s MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, this year’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

OG Anunoby’s New Deal Could Reach $200 Million

If the Knicks are to bring back Anunoby, it would be for the biggest contract in franchise history until their All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson could get a max after next season.

Gozlan projects Anunoby’s next deal to be from $35 to 40 million annually and become the new market setter for elite 3-and-D wings. His projection is based on Anunoby being the best among a group of elite wings who have recently signed lucrative extensions:

Mikal Bridges – four-year, $90 million deal in 2021

Jaden McDaniels – five-year, $136 million in 2023

Jerami Grant five-year, $160 million in 2023

Gozlan added that Anunoby’s new contract “would age pretty well, especially with the salary cap set to rise 10% over the next few seasons” because of the new TV rights deal.

Knicks’ Advantage Over Sixers

The Knicks’ advantage over the Sixers is they are located in the largest media capital which could spike Anunoby’s popularity and potential off-the-court earnings on endorsements like Brunson is experiencing right now after his move from Dallas.

They have also shown Anunoby that they are much closer to winning a championship than the Sixers after eliminating them in six games without All-Star forward Julius Randle and a hobbling Mitchell Robinson.

Their 14-2 record since Anunoby’s arrival from trade with a healthy Randle in January was a glimpse of how great the Knicks could become.

Last but not least, Sam Rose, son of Knicks president Leon Rose, is in Anunoby’s Creative Artists Agency team of representatives, which also includes Drew Morrison and Austin Brown.

Anunoby left Klutch Sports and joined CAA in anticipation of his impending free agency.

As part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, NBA teams can begin discussions and negotiations with their own free agents one day after the final game of the NBA Finals in June.

The NBA Finals can end as early as June 14 and as late as June 23, one week before the free agency frenzy begins on June 30.