76ers Center Makes Bold Take on Knicks Series, Calls Them ‘Easier Team’

The New York Knicks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Saturday. The 76ers beat the Miami Heat to secure the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, beating them 105-104 on April 17. With the Heat set to take on the Chicago Bulls, the winner will be challenged with taking on the Boston Celtics, who finished 64-18 in the regular season.

Beating the Celtics won’t be an easy task for any team in the NBA after they secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference by 14 games over the No. 2 seed Knicks. Paul Reed, the backup center for the 76ers, said on “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV that while they aren’t ducking smoke, they wanted the Knicks matchup. Paul then goes on to say they’re the “easier” team.

“I mean, I feel like we ain’t ducking no smoke, but yeah, we wanted the Knicks matchup. Of course, that’s the easier team, I guess. But it’s gonna be fun. We match up pretty well with them. They got a great guard, we got a great guard. We also got Joel, you know, MVP.

“Like you said earlier, he’s one of the most unstoppable guys in the league right now, so they gonna have to send triple teams. He’s gonna get everybody else involved, I’m sure of it.”

"We ain't ducking no smoke, but yeah we wanted the #Knicks matchup, that's the easier team…" @Bball_paul on why winning last night's game, and avoiding the #Celtics was so important 👀 pic.twitter.com/okdBDxpp5w — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 18, 2024

The Celtics Are Historically Good

What the Boston Celtics did this season can’t be overlooked. They outscored teams by an average of 11.34 points per game, ranking fifth in NBA history, according to Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston.

It didn’t just stop there for the dominant Celtics.

The 14-game margin between No. 1 and No. 2 in the Eastern Conference was the largest since 1976, the 1.22 points per possession were the best in NBA history, and their 122.2 offensive rating was the best in league history, too.

With the injuries the New York Knicks dealt with, finishing as the No. 2 seed was impressive, but the Celtics were historically good.

Jalen Brunson Ready For the Playoffs

The New York Knicks, behind Jalen Brunson, will have a chance to do something special during the playoffs.

Brunson, who had a career year averaging 28.7 points per game, released a message on Players Tribune on April 18, writing how special Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks play, will be.

Brunson added that the Knicks aren’t letting up, bringing that culture to the playoffs.

“And we’re not letting up. We’re taking that culture, the grit we know we have, that hunger and desire to win, to the playoffs. We’re doing it our way.”