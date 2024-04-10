Jalen Brunson Draws Strong Reaction From Coby White After Knicks Beat Bulls

The New York Knicks moved to 2-1 in their current five-game road trip and exacted revenge on the Chicago Bulls with a 128-117 victory on April 9. The Bulls notched a 108-100 win in the previous meeting on April 5.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson had 35 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and two steals.

He wasn’t efficient, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc with five turnovers in the first contest.

Brunson was a force in the penultimate meeting between the two teams this regular season, finishing with 45 points on 54.2% shooting and knocking down seven of his 12 looks from the outside.

He also dished out eight assists and hauled in three rebounds.

“Hats off to them. They’re very physical, they’re a really good team, they play to their identity,” Bulls guard Coby White told reporters on April 9. “Brunson’s a m***********.”

Brunson started the game hot, scoring 15 points in the first quarter alone.

“Mentality stays the same. approach stays the same,” Brunson said during his walkoff interview. “But we knew that they got us last time we were here, and we needed a bounce back. Now, they’re going to play hard the entire game and they’re not going to quit and that’s just how Billy [Donovan] has them playing.

“Despite the record and whatever, they got some guys over there that just play hard non-stop. So got to give them a lot of credit. So we knew we had to bring our A-game, and just found a way to win.”

The Knicks host the Bulls in the regular season finale on April 14. That is their final meeting of the 2023-24 campaign barring an extended run in the postseason from both clubs.

Kendrick Perkins Shouts Out Knicks’ Jalen Brunson

Brunson is the NBA’s leading scorer over the last two weeks, averaging 35.9 points on 60.8% true shooting with 8.2 assists and 3.4 boards. It’s a much stronger finish to the season than at this point last season as he managed a hand injury.

His strong play has drawn plenty of praise, including from his NBA brethren.

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins shouted Brunson out after the Knicks’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks on April 7. Brunson had 43 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

“Big Body Brunson will cut you everywhere but loose,” Perkins posted on X on April 7. “Just ask [Damian Lillard], Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Khris] Middleton how that 43 piece wing dinner taste!!! Carry on…”

The Knicks remain on the Bucks’ heels for the No. 2 seed with just three games remaining.

Knicks Unable to Gain Ground on Bucks for No. 2 Seed

Their win over Chicago couldn’t help them gain ground. The Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 104-91 on April 9.

However, Milwaukee saw Antetokounmpo go down with what looked like a non-contact injury with under four minutes to go in the third quarter. He was swiftly ruled out and Head Coach Doc Rivers had little to offer in his postgame update.

Any absence from Antetkounmpo could be an opportunity for the Knicks.

Brunson and the Knicks sit 1.0 game behind the Bucks for second place and could overtake them if the latter is forced to be without Antetkounmpo. The Bucks are 3-3 when he sits this season.