Ben Stiller, Entourage Star Clap Back at Kelly Oubre Over Knicks Celebrity Row Comment

Emmy Award-winning actor-filmmaker and New York Knicks super fan Ben Stiller reacted with sarcasm to Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr.’s disparaging comment against the celebrity row at Madison Square Garden.

“Are the Knicks in the playoffs?” Stiller sarcastically wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after Oubre insinuated the Knicks celebrity fans do not care about the game.

Are the Knicks in the playoffs? https://t.co/thelWwRdSp — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 19, 2024

Oubre took a verbal jab at the Knicks celebrity fans ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 at the Garden.

“[The Knicks] gonna give celebrities those $100,000 [worth of] free tickets just to be there and not care about the game,” Oubre told reporters following the Sixers’ April 19 practice. “That’s what they do.”

Stiller was more succinct in a subsequent X post:

“Oh I think I care a lot more than you think that you thought I cared…

Kelly Who-bre?”

Oh I think I care a lot more than you think that you thought I cared… Kelly Who-bre? #KNICKS #PURPLECOBRAS https://t.co/ZnnbvIhphZ — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 20, 2024

“Entourage” star Jerry Ferrara also responded to the Sixers forward’s unfavorable comment towards them.

“Oh boy is this dude mistaken hahaha,” Ferrara wrote on X. “I think this is code for ‘that place is gonna be the loudest place I’ve ever heard in my career.’ ”

Oh boy is this dude mistaken hahaha. I think this is code for “that place is gonna be the loudest place I’ve ever heard in my career.” https://t.co/HcQf0zzfgZ — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) April 19, 2024

Then Ferrara took shot at Sixers’ fans when they were still a lottery team.

“We show up and are loud when the team is bad. Can’t imagine many people showed up during the process,” Ferrara wrote on X.

Stiller and Ferrara are two of the outspoken Knicks celebrity fans on social media. Movie director Spike Lee, comedians Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan, Edie Falco and rapper Fat Joe are also a staple in the Knicks celebrity row at the Garden.

Supermodel Caught Leaving Game Early

Oubre’s sweeping generalization of the Knicks celebrity fans may have stemmed from the Emily Ratajkowski’s fiasco earlier in the season.

The supermodel was yanked from Madison Square Garden’s VIP list for leaving the game early.

According to Page Six, MSG removed Ratajkowski’s privilege for complimentary tickets after she and her fellow model and friend, Irina Shayk, left their courtside seats early during the Knicks’ 21-point comeback win over the Miami Heat on November 24.

MSG denied Ratajkowski’s subsequent request for Rangers tickets at MSG after the incident.

An MSG spokesperson told Page Six on December 18 that Ratajkowski “was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time.”

According to the report, “Emily was unaware of any issue, given that she and Irina left the game early due to a childcare issue at home.”

Sixers Backup Center Says Knicks ‘Easier’ Matchup

Oubre was not the only Sixers role player who have belittled the Knicks.

Paul Reed, a Sixers backup center, boldly claimed on “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV that the Knicks are an “easier” team to beat in the playoffs than the top seed Boston Celtics.

“I mean, I feel like we ain’t ducking no smoke, but yeah, we wanted the Knicks matchup,” Reed said. “Of course, that’s the easier team, I guess. But it’s gonna be fun. We match up pretty well with them. They got a great guard, we got a great guard. We also got Joel, you know, MVP.

“Like you said earlier, he’s one of the most unstoppable guys in the league right now, so they gonna have to send triple teams. He’s gonna get everybody else involved, I’m sure of it.”