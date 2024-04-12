Knicks Jalen Brunson Facing ‘$100 Million Decision’ in 3 Months

The Knicks are still a team very much up in the air as far as the future goes. But it does appear clear that Jalen Brunson will be a centerpiece for whatever’s next.

The team is solid, and has an outside chance at the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the Knicks are also within shouting distance of the play-in tournament. They’ve avoided it, but should they finish a couple games ahead of the No. 7 seed in the East, it should go down as a reminder that they’re not a true contender just yet.

But Brunson has proven to be the star the Knicks envisioned when they brought him to New York from Dallas in 2022—indeed, he may have overshot the mark they were hoping for. He is averaging 28.6 points this season, on 48.1% shooting and 40.2% 3-point shooting, with 6.7 assists.

Now all the Knicks have to do is pay him—which they will do. The only question for Brunson is how much he wants to make.

Jalen Brunson Eligible for $160 Million This Summer

Brunson will be eligible for an extension this summer, and as much as the team might like to keep its flexibility going forward, it would benefit the Knicks if he would ink an extension sooner rather than later. Brunson has two years remaining on his contract at $25 million per year, and can opt out after 2024-25, making him eligible for an extension now.

“They’re gonna try to max him out as soon as they can this summer,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “He has a $100 million decision coming. Sign now for $150 million or wait and sign for $250 million. It is a nice problem to have but it is not a slam-dunk which way he’ll go.”

The actual numbers on the potential extension are more, around $160 million for four years if Brunson were to take a deal now and around $260 million for five years if he waits until he hits free agency in two years. There’s no guarantee the Knicks would offer him the max in 2025, especially if the team flames out in the playoffs again.

But there is a good chance. So Brunson’s decision would could down to taking on $40 million per year in the short term or waiting for $52 million per year.

Knicks Playoff Run Takes Precedence

Brunson is eligible to sign an extension in exactly three months, on July 12 this summer, and, obviously, has a lot of work to do between then and now. He is doing his part, no doubt. Brunson is closing out on an especially hot run, averaging 35.1 points in his last 15 games.

He said he is keeping his focus on pushing the Knicks forward in the playoffs after last year’s trip to the second round, though the notion of locking up a big new contract in a few months is lingering there.

“I mean, obviously that’s a thing that you want to have, security,” Brunson said, via the New York Post. “But I’m just focusing on finishing the season, doing the best we can to make sure everyone’s back healthy and just doing my part. That’s at the forefront of my mind and I’ll worry about that stuff later.”