Knicks Land Devin Booker in NBA Analyst’s 3-for-1 Mock Trade

Fox Sports’s NBA analyst Ric Bucher proposed a 3-for-1 trade, plus draft picks for the New York Knicks to land Devin Booker amid uncertainty about the Suns star’s future in Phoenix.

“Unconfirmed rumors already have floated that there is mutual interest between him and the New York Knicks. For what it’s worth, the Knicks have a surplus of first-round picks and could offer a player package that checks several of the boxes posed by the Western Conference scout without impacting their starting lineup: rim protector, Mitchell Robinson; point guard, Miles McBride; rugged power forward, Precious Achiuwa,” Bucher wrote on May 4.

Bucher’s mock trade was based on a Western Conference scout’s post-analysis of the Suns’ disappointing first-round exit.

“They are poorly constructed,” the scout told Bucher. “Where is their bench? Where is their rim-protecting, shot-blocking big as a starter or off the bench? Where is a decision-making point guard as a starter or off the bench? Where is their 6’7″ defensive wing? Where is a power forward who plays with size and physicality, since KD doesn’t want to play the 4? Where is their size? They are too small. All of that is essential to a winning franchise with championship aspirations.”

Bucher’s trade proposal lacks one more salary to match Booker’s $49.3 million for next season.

This is where Bojan Bogdanovic, whom the Knicks acquired at the trade deadline, comes in handy. Bogdanovic has a non-guaranteed $19 million salary next season. The Knicks can fully guarantee that by June 28 to add him in any trade.

The Knicks have eight tradable first-round picks to entice the Suns on top of balancing out a Kevin Durant–Bradley Beal duo-led team.

Mortgage-the-Franchise Package for Devin Booker

One Eastern Conference general manager has questioned Booker’s desire to stay in Phoenix after their disappointing finish following new owner Matt Ishbia’s move to trade away his good friends — Miles Bridges and Cam Johnson — for Durant.

The league executive, unsolicited, asked Bucher, “Does Book want to stay in Phoenix? Unclear.”

The Suns have limited options to upgrade their roster owing to the $150 million combined salaries of Booker, Durant and Beal for next season.

Another eastern conference executive told Bucher that Booker will fetch the Suns the most return among their Big Three.

“Booker gets the Mortgage-the-franchise-to-acquire-him package. Meaning you’d give up all your future assets to get him,” one Eastern Conference general manager told Bucher.

Knicks Willing to Offer Anything Except Jalen Brunson

The Knicks have dreams of pairing Jalen Brunson and Booker in their backcourt, according to PHNX Sports’ Suns lead writer Gerald Bourguet.

“Adding a young superstar with four All-Star selections and one All-NBA selection (and possibly a second to follow soon) like Booker to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference makes sense from the Knicks’ perspective. He and Jalen Brunson would form an electrifying, high-scoring backcourt for one the NBA’s most pleasant surprises, and according to a source, New York would be willing to offer almost anything to make that pairing happen,” Bourguet wrote on April 29.

If the Knicks could trade for Booker without touching their current starting five as Bucher proposed, they could instantly become a title favorite. A starting five of Brunson, Booker, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein with Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo coming off the bench is a loaded seven-man rotation in the playoffs.