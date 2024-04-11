Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Surges Ahead of Celtics, Bucks Stars in MVP Chatter

Jalen Brunson has arrived.

The New York Knicks star has joined the MVP conversation, even surpassing the stars of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference in the eyes of ESPN’s NBA analyst Tim Legler.

Brunson ranked fourth ahead of Milwaukee Bucks‘ two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum, who did not make it to Legler’s top five MVP candidates.

“No. 4, I’m going to go with Jalen Brunson,” Legler said on the “NBA Today” on April 11. “He’s going to get some votes, man! And I think what it comes down to is when you look at the injuries they’ve dealt with and just the load he has to carry every night at the point guard position from a scoring standpoint just to keep them in games. It’s really remarkable what Jalen Brunson has able to do. You can’t get him off his game I’m going to put him solidly at [No. 4].”

Completing Legler’s top five MVP candidates are Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 3, Dallas Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic at No. 2 and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic as his pick to earn his third MVP.

ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne revealed Brunson is in her MVP ballot on the “NBA Today” on April 10.

Jalen Brunson’s Rise to Stardom

Brunson’s rise to stardom has been remarkable.

His four-year, $104 million contract he signed with the Knicks during the 2022 free agency was ridiculed as an overpay as he became the first second-round pick in NBA history to earn a six-figure deal.

But he defied the odds, becoming the Knicks’ undisputed leader just in his first season. After an All-Star snub last season, he finally made it as a reserve. But he was not satisfied. He continued to improve and climb up the ranks of Knicks greats.

He just dropped 43 points against Antetokounmpo and his Bucks on April 7 then two nights later, scored 45 points against the Chicago Bulls. His 10 40-point games this season is just three shy of Bernard King’s record. King had 13 during the 1984-85 season.

Another Knicks legend, Patrick Ewing is at No. 2 with 11, which is in danger of getting surpassed as Brunson has not shown signs of slowing down with two games left in the regular season.

His career-high 61 points against San Antonio on March 29 now stands as the second-most points scored by a Knicks player behind Carmelo Anthony’s 62 in franchise history.

King of New York

Brunson has cemented himself as the new King of New York as he’s carried the team back to the playoffs for the second straight season despite the injury bug that hit them.

Three-time All-Star Julius Randle (shoulder) was limited to 46 games. OG Anunoby (elbow) missed 21 games since they acquired him in midseason trade. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) missed 50 games.

Yet the Knicks are in sole possession of No. 3 heading into the final week of the regular-season with a chance to climb at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

After getting named Player of the Month in March, averaging 28.8 points and 5.8 assists, he raised his game even more in April with 35.6 points and 9.6 assists after they learned Randle is out for the remainder of the season.