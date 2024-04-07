Jalen Brunson Predicted to Nix Knicks Extension and Here’s Why

While Jalen Brunson is eligible for a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the New York Knicks this summer, the first-time All-Star is not expected to jump on it despite reports he is open to discuss this summer, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.

The reason?

“Waiting until 2025 when he can become an unrestricted free agent would be far more lucrative for Brunson, who made just $6.1 million over his first four seasons after being selected in the second round by the Mavs.

Brunson will be able to sign for 30 percent of the 2025-26 salary cap that could reach as high as $155.1 million, according to Spotrac.com. This would mean a first-year salary of $46.5 million and a total contract of over $270 million overall,” Swartz wrote on April 7.

Brunson has bet on himself when he left the Dallas Mavericks to become the first second-round pick in NBA history to sign a six-figure free-agent contract with the Knicks in the summer of 2022. It’s not far-fetched he would bet on himself again to eye a max contract when he is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.

The 27-year-old Brunson is on track to make it to one of the three All-NBA teams this season while leading the Knicks sans their other injured All-Star, Julius Randle, to their second straight postseason.

He is due for $24.9 million next season, which will only rank 17th in the league among all point guards, per Spotrac, assuming the Golden State Warriors will not pick up Chris Paul’s $30 million team option.

Jalen Brunson Talks Extension

According to Newsday’s Steve Popper, Brunson is open to discussing an extension this summer.

“I’ve heard whispers that Jalen Brunson would be open to discussions to do [an extension] this summer,” Popper said on “The Putback with Ian Begley” on April 4.

Brunson’s decision on an extension this summer will boil down to outright long-term security versus more money in a year. If he suffers a serious injury next season that will eliminate him from contending for an All-NBA Team spot, the max money in the 2025 free agency will not be there, especially for a small guard who will enter his 30s in the duration of his next contract.

“I mean, obviously that’s a thing that you want to have, security,” Brunson told Newsday on March 27. “But I’m just focusing on finishing the season, doing the best we can to make sure everyone’s back healthy and just doing my part. That’s at the forefront of my mind and I’ll worry about that stuff later.”

The ascending Brunson has just entered his prime years. He’s been durable (playing at least 68 games in 5 of his first 6 seasons) and has shown no signs of slowing down. The bulky point guard is averaging 28.0 points, including 2.7 3-pointers on 6.5 attempts, and 6.7 assists in 35.2 minutes, all career-highs, this season.

Jalen Brunson’s Improved Playmaking Is No April Fool’s Day

Brunson is peaking at the right time with the playoffs just around the corner.

After getting named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March, Brunson is not sitting on his laurels.

He is off to a phenomenal start in April.

Through his first three games, Brunson is averaging 30 points and 10.7 assists. He has produced three straight double-doubles while also doubling up his steals (1.7 from 0.8 in March).

Brunson’s improved playmaking is no April Fool’s Day. What he’s done is just fool all the double and triple teams being sent to him.

“It’s been happening a lot more, so obviously I have more reps,” Brunson told reporters after their 120-109 win over the Sacramento Kings, per The Athletic. “So it’s becoming more and more comfortable and easier. And I just know that I have trust in my teammates to make plays.”