Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Addresses Rumors About Supposed Beef With Rick Carlisle

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson chose to take the high road as he quickly shut down the rumors about his supposed beef with his former Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, now with the Indiana Pacers.

“That’s a good question,” Brunson said in jest when asked about ESPN writer Tim MacMahon’s clip narrating the supposed beef between him and his former coach.

“I can assure you this: [Brunson] remembers getting essentially benched in that series,” MacMahon said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast on May 3.

MacMahon was referring to Brunson playing only 10 minutes during the Mavericks’ Game 7 loss in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, which turned out to be Carlisle’s last game there.

Brunson took off the following season under Carlisle’s replacement, Jason Kidd, which led to him earning a $104 million, four-year deal with the Knicks in the 2022 free agency.

“In all honesty, I said this last time, you’re in the playoffs now, there is no extra motivation,” Brunson told reporters after Saturday’s practice. “It is what it is. The past is the past. Rick welcomed me into the league and helped me become the player [I am today] and helped me grow from Day 1.

“Coaches got to make decisions that better suit their teams. Whatever happened, happened, and we’re moving forward from there.”

Brunson’s answer was in character with his business-like approach, devoid of drama, as he tries to lead a shorthanded Knicks past Carlisle’s Pacers in the second round which tips off on Monday, May 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Rick Carlisle Heaps Praise on Former Player

Carlisle, who just guided the Pacers to their first playoff series win since 2014, had nothing but praise for Brunson.

“Jalen Brunson is a guy you would never bet against,” Carlisle told reporters after the Pacers’ Saturday practice in Indiana. “You just don’t bet against that guy. I don’t know if anybody saw this coming, what he’s achieved for two years now, but if you know him and you know his character, you’re not surprised. You’re not shocked.”

Brunson averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds under Carlisle in Dallas in his first three seasons with the Mavericks. After Carlisle left, Brunson finally broke out, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in one season under Kidd.

With the Knicks, Brunson turned into a star.

Over the last two seasons, Brunson averaged 26.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds and earned his first All-Star berth this season.

“The last two times we played him he had 40 in one game and 39 in the other. He’s leading the playoffs in scoring average,” Carlisle said. “It’s pretty obvious that he established a very high level during the season, and he’s maintained and/or exceeded it in the postseason, and that’s hard to do.”

Greatest Player in Villanova History

Carlisle revealed that he went to Villanova before the Mavericks selected Brunson with the 33rd pick in 2018. He asked around who is the greatest player in Villanova history and he received the same answer.

“Right down the line, everybody responded the same thing, Jalen Brunson,” Carlisle said. “So there’s a program that’s got three national championships and he was a big part of two of those. He’s very special, he was great to work with in Dallas for I think it was three years.”

Brunson won two national championships in Villanova and he hopes to do the same with the Knicks.