New York Knicks Superstar Will Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery: Report

New York Knicks superstar Julius Randle will undergo season-ending right should surgery, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“BREAKING: After two months of rehabilitation to attempt a return to the New York Knicks, All-NBA forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN.

“Randle – who’s been out since dislocating his shoulder on Jan. 27 – had been relentlessly rehabilitating to resume playing prior to the playoffs, but doctors warned him that his shoulder’s continued instability made it unsafe for him to play again this season, sources tell ESPN.”

The 29-year-old Randle was having another impressive season before going down, averaging 24 points and 9.2 rebounds.