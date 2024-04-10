Knicks All-Star Undergoes Successful Surgery: Report

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle underwent successful surgery to repair his dislocated right shoulder on April 9, according to multiple reports.

New York Post’s Stefan Bondy was the first to report.

Randle tried to delay having surgery as he hoped to return this season. But after two months of rehabbing it and experiencing a setback more than a month ago, Randle finally made the tough decision.

“I want everyone to know that I did everything in my power to get back this season,” Randle told B/R on April 4. “That was my intention, to be playing right now. That’s why I didn’t opt for surgery when it happened. But what caused me to finally go through with getting surgery was about five weeks ago, I went through a full-contact session in pads and re-injured my shoulder. My [expletive] wasn’t stable. I felt like I was in the same state when I first dislocated it, and It’s been an uphill battle ever since.”

It was a disappointing end to Randle’s third All-Star season in which the Knicks went 12-2 in January with him starting alongside OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks have managed to stay afloat without Randle. They are 18-15 since Randle dislocated his right shoulder against the Miami Heat on January 27.

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference and only trailing No. 2 seed Milwaukee Bucks by one game entering the final week of the regular season.

Their last three games will be against the top-seed Boston Celtics (April 11), Brooklyn Nets (April 12) and Chicago Bulls (April 14).

Ex-Knicks Guard Pushes for Julius Randle-Zion Williamson Swap

Former Knicks guard Nate Robinson would love to have Zion Williamson next to Jalen Brunson.

“I will probably trade and try to get Zion to New York City and then get a trainer and a nutritionist for him to get his body right,” Robinson told Heavy Sports in a media availability courtesy of bet365. “And I will tell Zion, I want the Zion that came out of Duke. I want the Duke [version of] Zion. That’s all they need.”

But having Williamson in New York could mean Julius Randle will be the odd man out.

“Who wouldn’t? You gotta give up some stuff to get the player that you want,” the 3-time NBA Slam Dunk champion said.

Randle just earned his third All-Star berth this season before he went down with his second serious injury in consecutive seasons. He finished the season with 24.0 points on 47.2% overall shooting and 31.1% 3-point shooting, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35.4 minutes per game in 46 appearances.

On the other hand, the injury-prone Williamson has remained relatively healthy this season. He’s on pace to finish the season with a career-high in games played. The hulking New Orleans Pelicans star is averaging 22.9 points on 57.6% shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 67 games this season.

Julius Randle’s Next Contract

Randle will be eligible for a four-year, $190.2 million extension this summer.

The Knicks, however, can bid their time and see what Randle looks like when he returns from the shoulder injury.

If the Knicks do not extend Randle this summer, the two-time All-NBA player will enter the final guaranteed season of his current contract with a $29.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.