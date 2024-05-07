Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends $194 Superstar to Knicks in Shake Up

The New York Knicks have had a complicated relationship with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. There was a time when Durant was expected to land with the Knicks only to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Durant later cited the coolness level of the Knicks as one of the reasons he joined the team’s crosstown neighbor. The Knicks appear to be cool again thanks to the growing star power of Jalen Brunson along with a strong supporting cast. Could New York consider breaking up this core group to make a run at adding another star like Durant?

The Volume’s Colin Cowherd and Jason Timpf discussed whether the Knicks could be a potential landing spot for Durant. Timpf believes the Knicks should attempt to build a trade package around Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. There would need to be some financial adjustments because this exact deal does not work within the salary cap constraints.

The sticking point in these hypothetical discussions could be OG Anunoby who the Suns would likely push for in any deal for Durant. This is all assuming that Phoenix at least explores potential trades for Durant, a decision that remains unclear. Anunoby’s upcoming player option would factor into any possible deal as well.

Durant still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $194 million contract. Phoenix faces some difficult decisions as their bloated payroll netted zero playoff wins in 2024.

Knicks Rumors: Suns Would Likely Push for OG Anunoby in a Potential Trade for Kevin Durant

It is not a given that the Knicks will go star hunting this offseason. New York is already making this playoff run without Julius Randle, the most expensive player on the team’s roster. Outside of Brunson, Timpf makes the arugment that Anunoby is the most critical player on the Knicks roster.

“So, the thing though is you have to be careful if you include somebody like OG Anunoby in a trade like that,” Timpf noted in a May 5, 2024 episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.” “Because the physical profile of the Knicks is vitally important, in my opinion.

“… I think if I had to choose between giving up Hart and Donte DiVincenzo in a deal or an OG Anunoby, I would be doing whatever I could to hold on to OG. Because if you get Kevin Durant at this phase of his career [is] older, right? And he’s not as like physically strong as a guy like Anunoby. You alter the physical profile of the team,” Timpf continued.

“To the point where you’re not as imposing. Because OG is a big part of what you’re capable of doing on both ends of the floor, in terms of that physical identity.”

New York Knicks Forward OG Anunoby Can Become a Free Agent This NBA Offseason

During the 23 regular season games after being traded to the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Anunoby faces an uncertain future given the forward possesses a player option that would allow him to be a free agent this offseason.

The veteran has the option of having a $19.9 million salary with the Knicks for 2024-25 or become a free agent. To be used in a potential trade for Durant, Anunoby would need to opt into the final year of his deal instead of becoming a free agent.