Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gives 5-Word Update After Game 2 Injury

It isn’t Willis Reed coming out of the tunnel in Game 7, but it might as well be, as Jalen Brunson overcame a foot injury to lift the New York Knicks to victory in Game 2.

He left the game in the first quarter and ruled questionable to return with what was reported as a “sore right foot” by the team’s PR.

Brunson returned for the second half, scoring 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting en route to another nail-biter win for the Knicks.

New York’s All-Star was asked postgame about his injury, and his availability for Game 3.

His answer was frank.

“I’m all good,” Brunson told WFUV Sports’ Kris Pursiainen on May 8. “And that’s it.”

With another potential absence in the rotation in OG Anunoby, who left Game 2 in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, Jalen Brunson has never been more vital to the New York Knicks’ title hopes.

Brunson Emerges From Tunnel to MVP Chants

Going into halftime, the Indiana Pacers had a 10-point lead. Brunson was questionable to return for the Knicks.

Seemingly, all hope was lost for fans in and out of Madison Square Garden.

Until the point guard emerged from the locker room and took the court for halftime shoot-around. The crowd lit up, and Brunson was met with MVP chants.

When asked about the reception postgame, the Knicks’ franchise face showed love to the crowd and its fans.

“This place has been nothing but special to me,” Brunson told SNY. “So I appreciate everything that they do.”

Brunson also paid homage to the New York alumni that were in attendance on May 8, including Amar’e Stoudemire, Gerald Wilkins, John Starks, Latrell Sprewell, and Stephon Marbury amongst others.

Once a Knick, always a Knick! 🗽 New York Royalty at MSG for Game 2 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XKbpRAR83N — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2024

“They come out and show support,” He continued. “It’s not just one game, they’ve been to a lot of games. They’re not just sitting there drinking and having some popcorn. They’re up yelling.”

All the support from fans and former players should be considered an investment yielding high returns. Brunson is leading the Knicks’ through the roughest of waters.

Now he’ll have to do it again on the road in Games 3 and 4. But historically, the odds lean heavily in New York’s favor.

Knicks’ Series Odds Up 2-0

According to Land of Basketball, teams with a 2-0 lead in the Conference Semifinals are 108-7 all-time.

The Dallas Mavericks are the last team to overcome an 0-2 deficit in the second round. They came back in 2022 and beat the Phoenix Suns in 7 games.

Brunson’s postgame comments seemingly make it an inevitability that he will take the floor again in Game 3.

That means Anunoby’s injury will be the x-factor for New York’s looming games on the road. Head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters postgame that there’s no update on the star defender.

They lost their lone matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the regular season, but that came without Anunoby.

Following a game where he scored 28 points, carrying the offense in Brunson’s absence, his impact is bound to be felt.

Whether that’s on the floor or off of it.