Knicks’ Josh Hart Reacts After Playing 48 Minutes Again in Game 2

Nothing about Josh Hart‘s position with the New York Knicks is orthodox. Especially not how frequently head coach Tom Thibodeau has deployed him for the full 48 minutes.

For a second consecutive game, Hart didn’t rest in Game 2, outside of halftime and timeouts.

His minutes load is almost unprecedented.

But when asked whether or not he knows going into a game that he won’t get a break, Hart insisted he doesn’t mind.

“Thibs always asks me if I need one, and I always tell him no,” Hart told SNY on May 8. “As a competitor you want to play. You want to play every second. That’s something I want to do.”

According to a postgame tweet from SportsCenter, Hart’s four playoff games with 48 minutes played marks the most such games since Jimmy Butler in 2013.

Thibodeau was his coach at the time, with the Chicago Bulls.

Hart finished Game 2 with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. He’s as important to this Knicks’ team as any player not named Jalen Brunson.

The team improves to 3-1 when he goes the distance.

And after New York’s point guard suffered an injury in Game 2, he’ll need to step up again on the road in Game 3. Even with Brunson trending toward playing through it.

But he’s not the only injured player for the Knicks.

Hart Talks Anunoby Injury

OG Anunoby, in the midst of his best offensive game with New York, left Game 2 in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and his status moving forward is uncertain.

When asked about how it could change things for him specifically, Hart joked that it can’t change his 48-minute workload.

“I’m playing 48 anyways dawg,” Hart told SNY. “Ain’t (expletive) changed. I don’t know. Maybe matchup, or maybe be a little more aggressive on the offensive end. But obviously, we hope he’s good. But Precious is good, gave us big minutes this season, the last series, today.”

Anunoby’s injury could prove the x-factor for New York’s looming games on the road.

Thibodeau told reporters postgame that there’s no update on the star defender.

The Knicks have a 26-4 record all-time when Anunoby plays. Since his arrival, they’re 13-14 when he doesn’t.

But historically, the odds favor New York, up 2-0 in a Conference Semifinals series.

Knicks’ Series Odds Up 2-0

According to Land of Basketball, teams with a 2-0 lead in the Conference Semifinals are 108-7 all-time.

The Dallas Mavericks are the last team to overcome an 0-2 deficit in the second round. They came back in 2022 and beat the Phoenix Suns in 7 games.

That bodes well for the Knicks, who’ve shown a resiliency through rough waters in a season that’s been riddled with injuries.

New York lost their lone matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the regular season, but that came without Anunoby.

Following a game where he scored 28 points, carrying the offense in Brunson’s absence, history might repeat itself if he misses time.

It will take another superstar effort from Jalen Brunson, and accommodating performances from players like Josh Hart, to keep this season alive.

A two-game cushion with the next two games on the road isn’t the most advantageous position a team can be in.