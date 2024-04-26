Knicks Lose Star Center to Injury After Joel Embiid Controversy

After a 50-game absence during the regular season, Mitchell Robinson is dealing with another left ankle injury that could sideline him during the New York Knicks‘ playoff run.

The star defender saw his ankle take on 280 pounds of pressure as Joel Embiid fell on it after making a shot in the second quarter.

Joel Embiid injures Mitchell Robinson uninentionally in a game he should have already been ejected in when he…intentionally tried to injure Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/vgS5DOUauU — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) April 26, 2024

Robinson hobbled through the remainder of the second quarter before being ruled out of the game at halftime. New York announced he would not return due to an ankle sprain on their public relations Twitter account.

Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is out for the remainder of the game. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 26, 2024

It’s the same ankle that sidelined him 50 games during the regular season, which is cause for concern, to say the least.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau had five words for an update on the Knicks big man postgame.

“Haven’t talked to medical yet,” Thibodeau told Kris Pursiainen.

Robinson finished Game 3 with 2 points and 7 rebounds in 11 minutes played, and a +7 plus-minus, the team’s best mark.

Embiid posted an 18-point third quarter on his way to a 50-point finish as the Philadelphia 76ers took Game 3 on April 25.

This story will be updated.