Knicks Players Slam Disparaging Poll, Defend Tom Thibodeau

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau‘s old and worn-down reputation again resurfaced.

Thibodeau was the unanimous top choice for the third time as the coach players around the league would least like to play for.

His players slammed the polls, claiming it was all baseless assumptions from players who have not played for Thibodeau.

“[Expletive], that’s all I have to say,” Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo said, per New York Post. “A lot of guys don’t play for Thibs. I play for Thibs. On the outside, looking in you have a certain viewpoint. When you are inside and play for Thibs, like I said, it’s [expletive].”

But nearly half (46.8%) of the 77 NBA players, who voted in The Athletic’s Anonymous Player Poll, selected Thibodeau as the coach, other than their current coach, they least like to play for.

“I’m too old for those practices,” one player told Athletic.

Another player told The Athletic: “He’s playing everyone 48 minutes.”

Knicks forward Josh Hart, who’s averaging 39.8 minutes per game since Julius Randle went down with a dislocated shoulder injury on January 27, slammed the players who voted for Thibodeau.

“Man these dudes soft,” Hart wrote in the comments section of the NBA on ESPN’s Instagram post about the poll.

Myth vs. Reality

Thibodeau’s bad reputation as a taskmaster who runs his players to the ground started in Chicago where his past Bulls team faded at the end of his tenure there after a quick start, challenging LeBron James and his past Cleveland Cavaliers teams.

The long, hard practices, long minutes of his star players and injuries to his stars, particularly Derrick Rose, tarnished Thibodeau’s reputation.

But the numbers no longer back up that old and worn argument against Thibodeau.

No Knicks players are in the top 10 leaders of playing minutes this season.

Their stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are tied for the 15th and 16th spots, averaging 35.4 minutes per game. After them are their midseason acquisition Anunoby (35th at 34.0 per game) and Hart (50th at 33.4 per game).

Tom Thibodeau a Changed Man

DiVincenzo, who is one of the few Knicks players enjoying a career year under Thibodeau, swore by him.

“You don’t know him. You don’t know how the organization runs. You don’t know how the practices run. you don’t know anything,” DiVincenzo said, per New York Post. “You see honestly on the sideline how he acts. To us that’s dedication. That’s how much love and dedication he gives to us every day. Like I said, that poll is [expletive] and inaccurate.”

Thibodeau has adapted to the changing times.

“Knicks players say their practices aren’t as strenuous as most on the outside assume. Especially during the second half of the season, when the schedule became more debilitating and New York dealt with a wave of injuries, Thibodeau opted against physical fatigue,” Fred Katz of The Athletic wrote on April 22.

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who has tremendously improved as a defender under Thibodeau, appreciated his coach’s style.

“I don’t think if there’s really any coaches in the league that defensively game plan, be prepared for whoever comes (like Thibodeau does),” Hartenstein said, per The Athletic. “I’ve been with a lot of coaches and me going into every game, I think I’m the best prepared, just knowing what the other guys are doing. I think that’s kinda what makes him special. You come in the facility, no matter what time of day, he’s gonna be in there.”