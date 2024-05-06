Knicks Could Strike Blockbuster Trade for 14-Time All-Star: Insider

The New York Knicks are back in the spotlight and their run during the NBA playoffs is sparking plenty of rumors about potential moves for the future. It remains to be seen if the Knicks will keep their core intact or look to add more star power.

New York could get aggressive and look to package players together to land another star alongside Jalen Brunson. ESPN’s Zach Lowe labeled the Knicks as a potential landing spot for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

The speculation comes with an important caveat on if Durant or the Suns feel a breakup is necessary. So far, there has not been an indication that a breakup is coming, but it is worth monitoring after an underwhelming season.

“The most obvious one is Durant for some portion of the Villanova Knicks and draft equity,” Lowe explained on an April 29, 2024 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “If I’m the Knicks, I gotta see how I do in the playoffs. I kind of like the Villanova Knicks. My fans love the Villanova Knicks.

“Kevin Durant is 36 years old. Okay, not sure I want do it.”

Knicks Rumors: Kevin Durant’s Trade Value Remains an Interesting Puzzle for the Suns

Durant’s trade market will be an interesting discussion as the 14-time All-Star has not made a deep playoff run in either of his last two stops with the Suns and Brooklyn Nets. The star has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $194 million contract. Durant is slated to have a $51.1 million cap hit next season, and this number jumps to $54.7 million in 2025-26.

There is still plenty to like about Durant who played 75 games this past year after injuries derailed recent seasons. Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game in 2023-24.

NBA GM on Kevin Durant: ‘It Seems Like a Long Time Since Kevin Was Happy as a Player’

Assuming Brunson is nearly untouchable, who else do the Knicks have to float in a potential blockbuster trade? Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are among the Knicks players who could generate trade interest. Opposing general managers have concerns about Durant’s happiness which could limit his trade value.

“You have to ask, ‘How much of this baggage is his, how much is just the bad circumstances he was in?’ Because it seems like a long time since Kevin was happy as a player,” an Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “He’s disgruntled all the time. So then you have to ask, ‘If he is unhappy, can we take it, do we have the coach and the locker room to shrug that stuff off?’”

All this should give the Knicks pause as to whether to potentially breakup a good thing in order to take on Durant’s uncertainty.

Suns Rumors: Kevin Durant Is Unhappy With His Role in Phoenix Offense

Regardless of a potential trade, it appears Durant is once again unhappy with his current situation. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Doug Haller reported that Durant had issues with his role in the Phoenix offense.

“Meanwhile, Durant, among the best scorers in NBA history, was not always happy with how he was used,” Charania and Haller wrote on April 29. “Sources briefed on the matter told The Athletic that Durant never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix’s offense alongside Booker and Beal this season.

“Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls. At the same time, some teammates and people close to the organization believed Durant needed to voice his concerns more adamantly and directly with Vogel and his coaching staff.”