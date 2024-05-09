Knicks Among Favorites to Strike Trade for Exciting $197 Million Star

The New York Knicks roster could get a bit of a boost if you ask Vegas oddsmakers with plenty of rumors swirling about Zion Williamson’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans. There have been flashes during Williamson’s career in New Orleans, but the lows have also been noteworthy.

Williamson once again sustained an injury that sidelined him for critical playoff games. The star forward is heading into the second season of a massive five-year, $197 million contract. Williamson’s deal runs through the 2027-28 season and the lack of Pelicans’ postseason success is sparking more speculation about the team exploring potential trades.

Bookies.com’s Adam Thompson has set the odds for Williamson’s team for the 2023-24 season, and the Knicks are near the top. The Pelicans are technically the favorites to retain Williamson at +110.

Yet, the Knicks are second among the teams that could potentially trade for the veteran at +450. This is second behind the Portland Trail Blazers who have +300 odds to land Williamson.

The implied probability of these odds give the Knicks an 18.2% chance to trade for Williamson. Portland has a 25% probability, just ahead of New York. The oddsmakers still like the chances of the Pelicans not trading Williamson giving the star a 47.6% probability of remaining in New Orleans.

Zion Williamson on New York Knicks: ‘I Think This Might be My Favorite Place to Play, Outside of New Orleans’

"New York is the Mecca of Basketball… It was dope. You can tell the fans are really behind the Knicks… But for me, I'm good in NOLA. I'm glad we got the win" — Zion Williamson on playing in Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/SGjmn4zhEN — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) February 28, 2024

Knicks fans know Williamson has been linked to the franchise dating back to his days at Duke. Heading into the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, there was some hope the Knicks could land the No. 1 pick. The Knicks were tied with two additional teams for the best odds to land the top pick.

Instead, the Pelicans beat the odds and the Knicks dropped to No. 3 where the team missed out on both Williamson and Ja Morant. On several occasions, Williamson has gushed about Madison Square Garden and playing in New York City.

“I’m glad you asked that actually. I mean, New York is the Mecca of Basketball. I love playing here,” Williamson said during an April 2021 press conference. “I played here in college and this is my first time playing here in the pros. This atmosphere, whether they’re cheering for you. Whether they’re booing for you, it’s amazing.

“Honestly, I think outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play, outside of New Orleans. I can’t even lie to you. I can’t lie to you.”

Knicks Rumors: Zion Williamson’s Status With the Pelicans ‘Is More Secure’ Than in Previous Offseasons

"[Knicks] can find a way to get Zion [Williamson] to New York… Or if they can find a way to get [Joel] Embiid… Zion is more realistic if things flame out [with the Pelicans] this year." —Paul Pierce (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/ohuGqTzG32 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2023

Williamson said something similar in a February 27, 2024 interview about loving to play in New York. Yet, Williamson is under contract with the Pelicans through the 2027-28 season.

The two-time All-Star averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from long range in 70 starts this season. The Athletic’s William Guillory reported that the Pelicans’ belief in Williamson is “more fortified than ever.”

“Even with another season cut short due to injury, Williamson’s place as the face of the franchise is more secure than it was last summer, when he was at the forefront of trade rumors leading into the 2023 NBA Draft,” Guillory wrote in a May 1 story titled, “Zion Williamson is the Pelicans’ cornerstone. Who will join him? That’s less clear.” “While league sources told The Athletic that Williamson was never included in any official trade offers, the lack of urgency to quell rumors involving him indicated a disconnect at some level.

“With their belief in Williamson as a budding superstar now more fortified than ever, the Pelicans’ next question is who will be joining him if and when he gets there.”