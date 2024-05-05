Knicks Could Gauge Trade for $176 Million Star Who Tom Thibodeau ‘Might Hate’: Exec

As things stand, the Clippers appear to be eager to take the Phoenix Suns approach to what was, in the end, a disaster of a season. That is, they are looking at their situation and declaring that everything is fine, and they’re looking forward to running back next season with the same group they had in 2023-24. For a Knicks team that could be on the prowl for more star power in a trade this summer, that may not be good news.

Maybe, at least.

If the Clippers decide that this year’s first-round ouster at the hands of Dallas as they head into their new building—the Intuit Dome—is not cause for alarm, it will take potential Knicks trade target Paul George off the market. The Knicks are a potential landing spot for George if he were to opt into the final year of his four-year, $176 million contract and seek a trade.

Maybe it’s for the best if he does not, though. There’s some question about how George would fit with the Knicks and hard-driving coach Tom Thibodeau.

“He would be on their list to at least look at what the cost is if he is on the market again,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “He makes sense just as a player with size and versatility and scoring ability, he would be a fit. So yeah, if he is on the market, they would look at it again.

“But his approach, I don’t know. You see it. I think Thibs might hate having him as a Knick.”

Knicks Talked Trade With Clippers Last Year

By “again” the exec is referring to last summer, when the Clippers had some feel-out discussions around possibly trading George. There were several conversations that did not progress very far, including with the Knicks. Ultimately, the Knicks were not interested in George, though whether that had anything to do with Thibodeau is uncertain.

George does have unquestionable talent, and is coming off a year in which he was an All-Star who averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the 3-point line. Those numbers would slot nicely into the Knicks’ rotation, and New York could send out a package built around Julius Randle and draft picks for George.

But he is coming off a disappointing postseason, again, and his inability to find playoff success has hung with him throughout his career.

After the Clippers were ousted this year, George took some criticism for his nonchalance around the loss, telling reporters, “You work your tail off all summer. You train for these moments. To where, if you fail, you fail. Live with the results.”

Paul George Has History With Tom Thibodeau

It could be a moot point if early indications about the Clippers’ intentions with the roster remain in place this offseason. The already has oft-injured forward Kawhi Leonard signed to a contract extension and intends to give a new deal to James Harden along with an extension for George.

That’s the word from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who also wrote that the Clippers want to keep coach Ty Lue in place.

Wrote Woj: “The Clippers were without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard for most of their first-round series because of right knee inflammation, but the organization’s goal remains to re-sign free agents Paul George and James Harden alongside Leonard, sources said.”

Certainly, if the Knicks do get involved in George trade discussions, it is worth noting that the two do have experience with each other going back to their time together with Team USA. George professed his love for Thibodeau and, presumably, the two have a good relationship.

But would that last in an 82-game season? George explained last summer:

“Love Thibs, Thibs was funny man, we got the all-star USA team, and he’s still drilling us … But I love Thibs, I had an unbelievable experience and relationship with Thibs.”