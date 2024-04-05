Rising Center Will Re-Sign With Knicks on 1 Condition

Isaiah Hartenstein openly told Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto he loves New York and would like to remain with the Knicks.

But on one condition.

The Knicks have to pay him.

“I’m focused on what I’m doing right now,” Hartenstein told Scotto after he helped the Knicks stage a 21-point comeback win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, April 4, at Madison Square Garden. “I know I’ve put myself in a great position to get a little upgrade.

Right now, I’m focused on the Knicks. I love it here, and hopefully, we’ll figure something out, but at the end of the day, business is business.”

When Scotto further pressed him and asked if the other teams and Knicks’ offers were equal, his answer was telling.

“Yeah,” Hartenstein replied.

Isaiah Hartenstein Enjoys Career Season

The 25-year-old Hartenstein’s best season comes at the right time when he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He is averaging career numbers across the board: 8.3 rebounds, 7.5 points, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 24.9 minutes while shooting 63.7% from the field.

Hartenstein is due for a massive raise from the two-year, $18 million he signed with the Knicks during the 2022 free agency. The Knicks hold his early Bird rights, which means they could pay him a starting salary of $16 million for a minimum of two seasons, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Paying him $16 million per year will make Hartenstein the 16th highest-paid center in the league next season, per Spotrac, above Mitchell Robinson, who will slide to 18th with his $14.3 million salary.

All 15 centers who would earn more than Hartenstein are starting for their teams except Zach Collins, the 15th-highest-paid center. Hartenstein and Robinson’s rankings will move depending on how much Jonas Valanciunas and Nic Claxton, the other top free-agent centers, would get this summer.

Tom Thibodeau Takes Isaiah Hartenstein to the Next Level

After initially griping about his role during his first few months in New York, Hartenstein has grown into a complete two-way center.

The German-American center credited Tom Thibodeau for his growth.

“I feel like the first period was an adjusting period,” Hartenstein told Scotto. “If you’re not one of the top two guys on a team, you’ll always have to adjust on a team unless you’re in a perfect situation. I think coming here, I adjusted. Thibs helped me a lot, especially on the defensive end. I was good with the Clippers defensively, but Thibs really helped me with that, and it probably took me to another step.

He’d show me film and talk me through practice on how to prepare. I think that’s what he does well, how he prepares for games. I think a lot of people don’t see that he’s probably in his office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and probably earlier than that with how he prepares. He also gives little details with any questions I have, especially defensively, to help me out.”

Hartenstein is currently tied with former No.1 pick Deandre Ayton as the 7th-best offensive rebounder this season with 3.2 per game. Robinson leads the league in that category with 5 per game.

Hartenstein is sixth in box outs per game (2.4) and tied for fourth in box outs per 36 minutes (3.5), per NBA.com’s Hustle Leaders.

Isaiah Hartenstein’s Floor-Spacing Ability

His growth on the defensive end coupled with his offensive versatility makes him the better choice as the Knicks starting center especially with opposing teams blitzing Jalen Brunson.

Against the Kings, Hartenstein became one of Brunson’s release valves when trapped.

The floor-spacing center flaunted his playmaking skills, dishing out a career-high nine assists that went with his 7 rebounds, 7 points and 2 steals in 29 minutes. He was a plus-19 on the floor.

“I think I’m gaining more trust from my teammates,” Hartenstein told Scotto. “I feel like now it’s kind of going back to how I was playing with the Clippers. We have a lot of unselfish guys. Jalen Brunson‘s playmaking this year has not been talked about enough. How he’s been playmaking this year has made my life easier. I think that’s been big for us, especially with how much they trap him and how well he’s been making reads.”