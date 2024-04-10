Stephen A. Smith Roasted for Mistaking Knicks Starter for Ex-Player

Twitter’s NBA atmosphere has opened the door for fan interaction with athletes, reporters, and sports personalities, like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. He’s heard from New York Knicks fans quite a bit.

Usually, it’s not to shower him with love, either.

Following an April 7 broadcast after the Knicks’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Smith is filmed referring to a former New York player when meaning to talk about Miles McBride.

“I’m looking at Grimes, he looked good,” Smith said on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

Quentin Grimes, a former first-round pick, was traded by the Knicks for Alec Burks, and Bojan Bogdanovic on February 10.

McBride is a homegrown success story in the Big Apple, earning a second contract with the team in December after being drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Smith was promptly roasted by Knicks fans everywhere.

“Amazing human being,” wrote Shaun Geddes (@iHateShaun on Twitter). “Terrible and possibly the worst Knicks fan.”

“Good lord. ESPN has SAS doing so many shows that he can’t even watch sports,” wrote Alex Trataros (@Traticaster101).

Evanem (@evanempdx) challenged fans: “We should all try to convince him the Dame and Zion actually play for the Knicks now and see if he takes the bait.”

“This is so wrong I thought it was fake. AI generated or something,” wrote Knickanator (@Knickanator_).

It’s just the latest chapter in the Knick fan, Stephen A. Smith, love-hate relationship.

At least Smith apologized.

Smith: ‘When I Make A Mistake I Own It”

Stephen A. Smith responded to criticism in a quote tweet on April 9.

“Thank you — and @Awful Announcing — for spelling my name right! And pointing out the latest error I made,” Smith wrote. “I believe I know McBride is on the team and Grimes is not. But OMG, with all the stuff on my mind, I forgot. When I make a mistake, I own it. Ya want a cookie for catching it? Knock yourself out. Not my first mistake. Won’t be my last. Infallible is not my middle name. Enjoy your moment!”

Perhaps ESPN’s leading face is too busy. Because not only did he mistakingly say Grimes instead of McBride, but he misspoke on Isaiah Hartenstein as well.

Stephen A. Calls Hartenstein ‘A Reserve’

In the same winded spiel, Smith referred to starting center Hartenstein as if he were playing a reserve role.

“I’m looking at Isaiah Hartenstein, as a reserve, giving you activity off the bench,” Smith told the camera.

Hartenstein has started in 46 of 72 games this season, and that’s consecutively.

Since former starter Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury on December 8, he’s anchored a Knicks defense that’s ranked fifth in defensive rating, and sixth in opponent points in the paint.

Hartenstein is giving New York plenty of activity, averaging 8.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks in his 46 starts. The team is 29-17 when he starts.

Stephen A Smith did acknowledge Jalen Brunson properly. But who could forget the name of their favorite team’s MVP?

Jalen Brunson Makes History vs Bucks

In the April 7 game that preempted Smith’s misworded rant, Brunson scored 43 points to lead New York past Milwaukee.

It put the bow on a historic season series against the Bucks.

With 186 points against the Bucks on the season, Brunson passes Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan for the most points scored against Milwaukee in a season.

It’s just the latest accolade for the Knicks star, in a season that’s featured countless. Whether Stephen A. Smith remembers them all or not.