Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Reacts to L2M Report Favoring Sixers

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau downplayed the Last 2 Minute Report, which ruled that they fouled Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey twice in the wild sequence, leading to Donte DiVincenzo’s game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2.

“No, I’m more concerned with the 46-minute report,” Thibodeau told reporters, which elicited laughter. “No, I mean that. I knew they couldn’t call a foul there. I’m watching the way Jalen [Brunson] is being guarded.”

The Last 2 Minute Report indicated that Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart fouled Maxey during the loose ball scramble, which would have nullified DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer.

The Knicks caught a lucky break.

On the other hand, the Sixers filed a grievance to the league office with a long list of complaints summarized below by PHLY’s Kyle Neubeck:

The Sixers were disadvantaged by two calls in the last two-minute report from Game 1 — an incorrect no-call on a foul from Mitchell Robinson on Tyrese Maxey, and an incorrect no-call on a traveling violation committed by Jalen Brunson

Philadelphia believes Nick Nurse called for a timeout twice on the inbounds pass that swung the game in the final minute, once prior to the inbounds pass and once following the ball getting to Tyrese Maxey on the floor

The Knicks have included private information about the referees in their game notes

The Sixers have been the most disadvantaged team in the last two-minute report this season. A report compiled in early April showed that the Sixers had been disadvantaged on 22 calls in these reports during the regular season compared to 11 such errors going against opposing teams, the worst such ratio in the NBA.

Thibodeau wasn’t having it.

“I’m locked into Game 3, we don’t get sidetracked with that stuff,” he told reporters following the Knicks’ Wednesday practice.

Last 2 Minute Report Determined 3 Knicks Infractions

The NBA ruled that there were four incorrect non-calls, three of them against the Knicks.

According to the Last 2 Minute report, the referees missed calling fouls on Brunson for grabbing Maxey’s jersey on the inbound play and Josh Hart for bumping Maxey, causing the Sixers guard to lose his balance during the wild loose ball scramble. The report also backed up Sixers coach Nick Nurse’s claim that he called for a timeout which referees did not see.

The Knicks’ third infraction that the referees missed was a defensive 3-second against Knicks forward OG Anunnoby in the final 1:14 which preceded Maxey’s go-ahead 3-pointer.

The Last 2 Minute Report also indicated that Joel Embiid fouled DiVincenzo with 34.7 seconds left on the play which preceded Brunson’s 3-pointer that kickstarted the Knicks’ 8-0 windup.

Kenny Smith Praises Tom Thibodeau

Two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith praised Thibodeau for guiding the Knicks to a 2-0 series lead despite Brunson only shooting under 30% in the first two games.

“It’s the [Knicks] system,” Smith said on “Inside the NBA” following the Knicks 104-101 comeback win in Game 2 on April 22. Coach [Tom] Thibodeau has put in a great system where guys could flourish regardless of the outcome.”

While Thibodeau raised his concern about how the Sixers are guarding Brunson, his free throw attempts have slightly increased to 7.5 in the playoffs from 6.5 in the regular season.

The Knicks overcame Brunson’s cold start with five of his teammates averaging in double figures led by Hart’s 21.5 points.

“For the most part, I’ve been shooting the shots I’ve been shooting — the ones I’ve been making all year,” Brunson told reporters following Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, I just gotta be better and make the shots. I gave [Sixers] a lot of credit. It is what it is at this point. I just gotta be better.”