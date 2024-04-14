Tom Thibodeau Reveals What Knicks Newest Acquisitions Will Bring to Playoffs

The New York Knicks have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, an impressive accomplishment with all of the injuries they’ve dealt with. New York’s success was in large part due to the moves they made prior to the deadline. Prior to the NBA trade deadline, the Knicks made moves to acquire OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Alec Burks, and Bojan Bogdanovic.

While Anunoby has been the biggest piece, Achiuwa, Burks, and Bogdanovic have all had to step up at some point in the season. Heading into the playoffs, head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed how they’ll help the Knicks.

“Well, once, they’re high character guys. They care about the team and that’s important to us as an organization, so I think Leon and his staff have identified those types of players and I think they come in and fit in. Even the guys that aren’t in the rotation are adding a lot to our team as well with the way they prepare, the way they practice, and the way they support each other.

“We always talk about we have to be the best team, be the best team. It’s not the best individual, be the best team.”

The Knicks players aren’t the only ones preparing for the playoffs. Thibodeau spoke about preparing for the playoffs as a whole, according to Kris Pursiainen of WFUV Sports.

“Our video guys, advance guys, scouts… they’re in heaven right now getting to prepare for everybody.”

Thibodeau’s Players Competed All Season

Playing for the New York Knicks under Thibodeau often requires players to play heavy minutes. That was on full display during their win on April 14 against the Chicago Bulls as Donte DiVincenzo played 53 minutes.

After the win, Thibodeau praised his team for competing.

“Well, I think when you have competitors, it doesn’t matter like, competitors compete. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game, if it’s 1 on 1, if it’s a shooting game, if it’s dominoes, if it’s some crazy podcast, whatever, they compete.

“You don’t have to like wind these guys up and that’s what I love about them. You know, sometimes, we’re not going to be perfect, we’ll make some mistakes, but they’re going to compete and I think that’s important.”

The Knicks have had to compete all season due to the injuries they’ve dealt with and that won’t change in the postseason as Julius Randle is out with a shoulder injury.

Knicks Potential Round 1 Playoff Opponents

Getting the No. 2 seed means the New York Knicks will play the winner of the No. 7 and No. 8 seed Play-In game. The Eastern Conference playoffs are set, so the Knicks will play the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers. The loser of that game will play the winner of the No. 9 and No. 10 game for the final playoff spot.

The 76ers have played well recently, winning eight straight games. Joel Embiid returned to the lineup on April 2 and they haven’t lost a game since.

The Heat finished the regular season with a 46-36 record, but find themselves in a similar situation to the one they were in last year. Miami made the NBA Finals after being a No. 8 seed last season.