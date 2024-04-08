Knicks Floated as Trade Destination for $91 Million Wing

The New York Knicks have the assets to get better. Because they have accumulated first-round picks, they could utilize them to get more upgrades. One possible upgrade would be Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why Bridges would add to what the Knicks have already built in an April 8 story.

Bailey added that Bridges would come cheaper compared to other NBA stars and how he could replace another Knicks standout.

“Adding his outside shooting to Donte DiVincenzo’s would give Brunson plenty of spacing for drives. And his multipositional defense would make him an instant favorite of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.”

“Bridges also isn’t likely to cost as much as Mitchell or Giannis. Bojan Bogdanović and a big chunk of the Knicks’ trove of draft assets might get it done. That could make it feasible to pass on re-signing OG Anunoby in free agency if the front office is concerned with his lack of durability.”

Bridges is in the second year of a four-year, $91 million contract with the Nets. The Nets originally acquired Bridges believing he could be a franchise cornerstone for their future. However, not only will the Nets miss the playoffs, but Bridges has averaged 20 points while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.3% from three.

Josh Hart Calls Mikal Bridges ‘Squiward’ in Meme

After the Knicks beat the Nets on March 23, Hart called out Bridges while comparing the Knicks to the Nets. He even went as far as comparing Bridges to one of the main characters on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon Spongebob Squarepants.

“It’s like that SpongeBob meme when Squidward is looking out the window and he sees Spongebob and Patrick having fun,” Hart told reporters, per New York Daily News, after the win. “[Mikal] is Squidward.”

At 46-32 with the chance to be the No. 2 seed, the Knicks have had a definitively better season than the Nets, who are 31-48. The Nets have been steadfast in their desire to keep Bridges, but the season has not gone as planned for them.

Bridges and Hart have a connection because Villanova is their alma mater, and they played college ball together. Plenty of Villanova alumni, including Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson, also play for the Knicks. It would truly be a college reunion, though it may not happen if the Knicks want to keep Anunoby.

OG Anunoby Predicted to Stay With Knicks

Anunoby has helped the Knicks reach another level since the Toronto Raptors traded him to the Knicks.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knoc predicted that Anunoby and the Knicks would agree to an extension.

“Financially, opting out and leveraging for a long-term deal makes the most sense for Anunoby, and he has leverage. The Knicks traded R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to acquire Anunoby in December, and losing him a few months later would be disastrous,” Knox wrote in an April 7 story.

Knox also issued caution but made it clear that since there aren’t better options, they may have to extend him anyway.

“The Knicks might prefer to see Anunoby for another season before committing to him long-term, but they may not have that option. For better or worse, Anunoby’s next payday will likely come from New York.”

If that’s the route they take, acquiring Mikal Bridges could be out of the question.