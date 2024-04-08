Magic’s Free Agency Plan Is ‘One of Worst-Kept Secrets’

The Orlando Magic will have the cap space to become a major player in the free-agent market this summer. High on their list is Golden State Warriors‘ five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, according to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

“One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that Orlando, loaded with young talent but not with shooters, might offer Klay a ton of money next summer,” Kawakami wrote on April 8.

The Magic could have as much as $66 million in cap space this summer, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap guru Eric Pincus.

They are currently third in the Eastern Conference despite ranking last in 3-pointers made this season, averaging only 11.1 per game (as of April 8) entering the final stretch of the regular season. The sky is the limit for them once they add shooting to complement Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, one of the dynamic tandems in the league.

Thompson is averaging 3.4 3s per game this season and shooting at 38.4%. On top of his elite shooting, his vast experience as a four-time NBA champion can elevate them as a legitimate contender.

The Magic could easily outbid the Warriors, who only offered a modest two-year deal last summer.

“I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal — two years in the range of $48 million in extension — to Klay Thompson before the season and now there’s no deal,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on the December 13 episode of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV.

With the Warriors planning to get out of the luxury tax in the wake of the development of some of their young players, the Magic could seize the opportunity to lure Thompson, a future Hall of Famer and continue his magical shooting in the Disney world.

Will the Magic Take Risk?

However, a potential Thompson deal comes with a risk.

Thompson will turn 35 next year and he already had two major lower-body injuries that kept him sidelined for more than 2 seasons.

But to Thompson’s credit, he’s been durable this season. He has only missed four games and he’s on track to finish the season with the most games he’s played since the 2018-19 season.

“I missed four games this year,” Thompson told reporters after dropping 32 points in the Warriors’ 118-110 win over the Utah Jazz on April 7. “That’s incredible after two years plus of rehab. So that’s something I can hang my hat on and be proud of. Just being durable throughout the season.”

Resurgent Klay Thompson

Aside from the health factor, there are also signs of Thompson slowing down this season.

His consistency and struggles early in the season have led Warriors coach Steve Kerr to move him to the bench.

Thompson has responded strong even regaining his spot in the starting lineup two weeks ago. He regained his All-Star form, averaging 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists with a ridiculous 50/40/100 shooting split. And the best thing about his resurgence is the Warriors won six of seven with Thompson a plus-56 in this torrid stretch.

His strong finish to the regular season makes a case that there is still a lot left in Thompson’s tank that can help a young team like the Magic.