$176 Million 9-Time All-Star Urged to Join Magic Over 76ers Amid Rumors

The Orlando Magic could be in the market to add another star this offseason, and the NBA rumors are heating up. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes Los Angeles Clippers nine-time All-Star Paul George would be the perfect fit in Orlando.

George has a player-option that would allow him to become a free agent this offseason. Simmons labeled the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers as potential landing spots for George, if he hits free agency.

“Maybe it’s what Orlando needs,” Simmons explained during an April 29, 2024 episode of his self-titled podcast. “I mean, if I’m Paul George and my choices are Orlando and Philly, you know what I’m doing. Going to Orlando. It’s not even a debate.

“… He’s literally what they need. Imagine next year [Jalen] Suggs, Paul George, Paolo [Banchero], Franz [Wagner], guard TBD. There’s something there.”

Magic Rumors: Clippers Star Paul George Could Be the Missing Piece in Orlando

The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo co-signed George’s fit with the Magic. Russillo could see George enjoying once again being in a smaller market like Orlando. George appeared to be a big fan of living in Oklahoma City during his time with the Thunder.

“Did you say that Paul George seems like the perfect fit personality wise for the greater Orlando area? … I think you did and I think it’s great,” Russillo responded.

“… Just if you think of Paul George, you’re like, yeah, you know who [would love] Orlando? Paul George. He’s over in Celebration like on his day off, just walks around,” Russillo joked. “He’s like, ‘This is crazy. Roller coasters 24/7, 365 [days]. Cotton candy like you read about.'”

Clippers Rumors: Paul George Is Expected to Remain in Los Angeles

The Magic have a chance to win their first playoff series since 2010 but the roster has flaws. It is no secret that Orlando needs to upgrade their offensive production this offseason, particularly by adding shooters.

George could fit this bill and would give the Magic more of a traditional point guard to slide into the starting lineup. The star averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from long range in 74 starts during the 2023-24 regular season.

After battling injuries in recent seasons, this year was a major statement by George with the 33-year-old proving he has plenty left in the tank. George has a four-year, $176.2 million contract with the Clippers.

If George does not opt out, the guard would have a $48.7 million salary for 2024-25. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on April 24 that the widespread expectation around the league is that George will remain with the Clippers.

Magic Rumors: Orlando Could Be Major Players in NBA Free Agency With $46.5 Million in Projected Cap Space

During an April 16 interview with Orlando 96.9 the Game’s “Open Mike,” Magic president Jeff Weltman indicated the front office will explore adding another key player either via trade or free agency this offseason. Weltman was quick to point out that Orlando was close to being in the Play-In Tournament, showing the roster still has room for improvement.

Spotrac projects the Magic will have $46.5 million in cap space to play with this offseason. This is the 10th most in the NBA, potentially making Orlando significant players in both free agency and the trade market. Whether it is George or another veteran, the Magic would be wise to find a third star who can provide scoring and shooting alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.