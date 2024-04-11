Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Magic a $163 Million 5-Time All-Star

The Orlando Magic could finally be major players this offseason, fresh off a potential playoff appearance. This reality has prompted plenty of NBA rumors about potential stars the Magic could pair with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus noted the Magic could have as much as $66 million in cap space, depending on how the team handles some of their current contracts. This would not limit Orlando to being active in free agency as the franchise would also be able to absorb sizable contracts via trade.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey labeled the Magic as the best fit for Cleveland Cavaliers five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The NBA analyst believes the team could land Mitchell with a trade package focused heavily on future draft picks along with young players like Anthony Black.

“Orlando would make more sense [than the New York Knicks] for both Mitchell and his potential new team,” Bailey detailed in an April 8, 2024 story titled, “Trade Scenarios for NBA Stars Who Need a Fresh Start.” “The Magic have the defensive infrastructure to cover for Mitchell’s shortcomings on that end and need his scoring on the other. Plus, the Magic have the potential cap space this summer to absorb most (if not all) of Mitchell’s salary without giving up many players of their own.

“Orlando could put together a package with Anthony Black and tons of draft consideration, which wouldn’t help the Cleveland Cavaliers immediately, but they could use those assets in future trades. A slower build around Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen still has plenty of potential.”

Magic Rumors: Orlando Needs More Offensive Firepower Starting With 3-Point Shooting

The Magic have wildly exceeded the preseason expectations, but the team’s offense could still use a boost. Orlando needs more offensive firepower to take some of the pressure off Banchero and Wagner. Most importantly, the Magic needs more outside shooting, a reoccurring theme for Orlando in recent offseasons.

Mitchell has averaged more than 25 points in four straight seasons. The Cavs guard is averaging 26.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 36.8% from long range in 54 starts.

Orlando would need to be prepared to take on Mitchell’s sizable five-year, $163 million contract. Mitchell is slated to have a $34.8 million salary for the 2024-25 season.

The guard may have a high salary, but Mitchell does not come with much of a long-term commitment. Mitchell has a player-option for 2025-26 which could make him a free agent as soon as 2025.

Cavaliers Rumors: Cleveland Could Explore Trading Donovan Mitchell If the Star Does Not Sign an Extension

LeBron James should facilitate a trade back to Cleveland in exchange for Donovan Mitchell, according to Paul Pierce: "If [the Lakers] flame out and lose in the play-in, I would consider, if I was LeBron, being traded back to Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell… Bronny gets picked… pic.twitter.com/7fM4uXdYRZ — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) April 10, 2024

It will be interesting to see if Orlando or another franchise will be willing to give up significant assets for Mitchell. The star is only guaranteed to be under contract for one more season given his player option. Cleveland could explore trade options if Mitchell refuses to sign a contract extension this offseason.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Cavs owner Dan Gilbert told the Associated Press’ Larry Lage during a March 28 interview. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city.

“He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of.”