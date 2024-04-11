Sixers Own Best Odds to Land 9-Time All-Star as Joel Embiid’s Running Mate

The Philadelphia 76ers have the best odds to land nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George if he switches teams this summer.

Bovada put the Sixers at +275 to acquire George to pair with Joel Embiid next season. The New York Knicks are a distant second at +950. The Los Angeles Clippers, however, are still the odds-on favorite to retain George at -220.

George, 33, and the Clippers remain far apart in the extension talks, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“It’s now been three months, give or take, and there’s been no agreement on Paul George, and the word in the NBA is that they’re apart,” Windhorst said on “The Hoops Collective” podcast. It’s not like, let’s have a big problem. They’re apart…

I think the league believes that Paul George wants to remain a Clipper, and there would be concern in the league about recruiting Paul George, especially if you had to give away players to open up space.”

The Sixers will not have that problem as they could have as much as $65 million in cap room, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap guru Eric Pincus.

Philadelphia can offer George his four-year max deal worth $212.2 million in free agency.

“To get to that $49.4 million starting salary, the 76ers would need to initially wait on re-signing Tyrese Maxey (his cap hold as a free agent will be only $13 million) and pare their roster down to just Embiid. Everyone else is either a free agent or non-guaranteed (Paul Reed’s $7.7 million salary in 2024-25 becomes guaranteed only if the team advances to the second round of the playoffs this year),” Pincus wrote on March 27.