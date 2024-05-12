Sixers Mentioned as Potential Suitor for $158 Million Star: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will be players in the free agent market. However, if they don’t land any of their free agent targets, they could turn to the trade market instead. One option that could emerge is New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Sixers are among the teams who could potentially pursue Ingram.

“A handful of Eastern Conference teams (Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Orlando) have already been mentioned as potential trade suitors for Ingram,” Stein wrote in a March 12 story.

Whether the Sixers acquire him, Stein reported that an Ingram trade appears likely.

“Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has all but promised that New Orleans will be active in the marketplace in the wake of a first-round sweep inflicted by the Thunder, and league sources say that Ingram’s exit is increasingly viewed by various league observers as an inevitability rather than possibility.”

Since coming to the NBA in 2016, Ingram made an All-Star team in 2020. However, the Pelicans have only done well enough to make the playoffs twice with him. Their stagnated progress in the last half-decade with him could lead to a major shakeup.

The Sixers could offer cap flexibility and draft assets to the Pelicans, but New Orleans may want more than that.

Sixers Urged to Acquire Brandon Ingram

Following Michael Scotto’s report that Ingram is “the most likely played to be traded” from New Orleans, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox explained his appeal to the Sixers.

“Ingram is only 26, and while he isn’t currently on (Paul) George’s level, he would still add some offensive potency to Philadelphia’s lineup,” Knox wrote in a May 12 story. “Ingram didn’t play particularly well in New Orleans’ losing playoff effort, but he did average 22.6 points in the regular season while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.