Celtics Killer Floated as Sixers Free Agent Target

Because the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the few playoff contenders with cap flexibility, adding a star would make for a dream offseason. However, they will have to fill out the rest of their roster with a playoff rotation. One player who could help them is Miami Heat swingman Caleb Martin.

In a May 20 story, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale explained Martin’s appeal as a rotation player.

“Martin is an ideal complement to a larger ecosystem. His offensive efficiency dipped this past season (53.1 true shooting), but by and large, he can knock down standstill treys, attack downhill, keep the rock moving and ping around the half-court without the ball.” Favale further explained how Martin’s specific skillset could help the Sixers.

“His defense, meanwhile, has degrees of ferocity. He maneuvers through traffic swiftly, contests shots from all angles, delivers timely and effective double teams, and uses a fluid lateral gait to keep pace with downhill attackers. “At 6’5”, he is best deployed against guards, but he’s frequently held his own tussling with bigger wings and forwards.