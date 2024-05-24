Sixers Interested in 5-Time NBA All-Star if Paul George, OG Anunoby Unavailable: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers could look into trading for five-time NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell if their top targets, especially Paul George, will not enter free agency, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“If Philadelphia can’t sign someone of that magnitude via free agency, the Sixers will likely have several options to pursue on the trade market. Donovan Mitchell’s upcoming extension talks with Cleveland will loom as large as George’s. Without an extension with the Cavaliers, you can add Philadelphia to any proverbial group of interested suitors in Mitchell’s services, sources said,” Fischer wrote on May 23.

The Cavaliers, however, are intent on keeping Mitchell in Cleveland, preparing to offer him a four-year, $208.5 million max contract extension this summer, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Speaking on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst broke down what will be on the agenda when Mitchell and the Cavs meet, including a likely $200 million contract offer:

“I will say this. In three weeks, the Cavs are going to meet with Donovan Mitchell,” Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “In that meeting there’s probably going to be three things that are on the agenda. One, they’re going to offer him a $200 million extension. Very kindly, with a lot of smiles and hope. Two, you’d like to think that the new head coach would be hired by that time and would have for him an idea of how he wants to play. How it would affect him and how it would affect the other players.”

Sixers’ Preferred Targets

Fischer maintained the Sixers’ preferred target is an elite, two-way wing with George on top of their list. New York Knicks‘ OG Anunoby is second on that list.

Anunoby is widely expected to decline his $19.9 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency. But the Knicks have an inside track to re-sign him as they are the only team that could offer a fifth year and more guaranteed money, plus one of his agents at Creative Artists Agency is Sam Rose, son of Knicks president Leon Rose.

However, Fischer also noted that there is also a belief that the door is open for other teams to blow Anunoby away with their offer if the Knicks do not offer him max money.

“But various teams left Chicago with the belief that Anunoby could reach unrestricted free agency and consider deals from other franchises in addition to New York, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

Another Backup Option

Fischer also added Zach LaVine as another backup plan for the Sixers if all of their preferred targets and Mitchell are not available.

“Striking out on a big-time wing would also leave the door open for Philadelphia to consider taking back a player such as Zach LaVine, sources said, in the event Chicago or another team is willing to attach draft capital to move off salary,” Fischer wrote.

The injury-prone Bulls star will enter the third year of a five-year, $215 million contract. His fit next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is questionable but the Sixers would welcome adding another draft capital and perhaps rehabilitate LaVine’s value and flip him later in a star trade.