Sixers’ Offseason Backup Plan Could Include Bulls Star: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have some big plans for this coming offseason. However, they must consider the possibility that said plans may not follow through. Hence, they have to think about backup options, and Zach Lavine could fit that bill.

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that, in case the Sixers’ offseason plans don’t work out, they would be willing to acquire the Chicago Bulls star. However, that would come with some conditions.

“Striking out on a big-time wing would also leave the door open for Philadelphia to consider taking back a player such as Zach LaVine, sources said, in the event Chicago or another team is willing to attach draft capital to move off salary.”

LaVine will enter the third year of a five-year, $215 million contract. He is paid much like a franchise player despite little evidence proving that he is. LaVine has made the All-Star team twice, but his growth has not led to much playoff success. He has been to the postseason once and mustered up one win.

Getting LaVine and draft assets could be a major victory for the Sixers if they strike out everywhere else.

Analyst Believes Zach LaVine Would be Good Fit With Sixers

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes that LaVine would be a good fit for the Sixers. More specifically, he believes LaVine’s offensive gravity could make him a good pairing with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

“Over the five seasons prior to this one, LaVine had generally been a boost to his team’s offensive ratings. His high-volume three-point shooting would help when Embiid is on the floor, too.

“Since the start of the 2018-19 season, LaVine has averaged 2.7 threes while shooting 38.5 percent from deep. With that kind of shooting on one flank and Maxey’s on the other, Embiid’s catches in the middle of the floor would be harder for defenses to collapse on,” Bailey wrote in a March 15 story.

He added how the Sixers would thrive with LaVine despite LaVine’s red flags defensively.

“LaVine probably wouldn’t help a ton on defense, but if you start with an offense-first core with those three and build out with grit and defense from there, the Sixers could be in the title hunt for the next few years of Embiid’s prime.

“The reigning MVP turns 30 this month and has a lengthy injury history. Finding another star to carry some of his burden could preserve the rest of his prime.”

Sixers Weren’t Interested in Zach LaVine in December: Report

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on the December 22 episode of “#thisleague UNCUT” that the Sixers had no interest in LaVine. He explained why they didn’t want him.

“Philly keeps being mentioned as a team that’s interested in Zach LaVine,” Stein said. “That is still not the vibe that I get in my conversations at the showcase. The distinct vibe I got is that the Sixers are still… If they’re still going to do something this season, the Sixers are in the market for a two-way player. And Zach LaVine, for all of his offensive gifts, does not fall into the classification of two-way player.”

Now that they have cap flexibility, their priorities may change. LaVine is a backup option for them for now. Getting LaVine and assets to trade would be a solid offseason haul.