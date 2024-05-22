Sixers Have All-Defensive Wing as Backup if Paul George Stays in LA: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have OG Anunoby as their backup plan in case their top free agent target Paul George re-signs with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“As previously reported, members of the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Anunoby as an offseason target. Paul George is also a target for Philadelphia. But if the Sixers can’t get George, I could see them making a big offer to Anunoby – if for no other reason than it would force New York to match the money,” Begley wrote on May 21.

Anunoby played a key role for the Knicks in their first-round win over the Sixers. He was the Knicks’ most versatile defender as he even helped guard Joel Embiid.

The 26-year-old Anunoby averaged 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks against the Sixers in the playoffs. He is likely to decline his $19 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

OG Anunoby to Set Market for Elite 3-and-D Wings

Former Hoopshype’s salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan projected Anunoby’s next deal to be from $35 to 40 million annually and “become the new market setter” for elite 3-and-D wings. His projection is based on Anunoby being the best among a group of elite wings who have recently signed lucrative extensions:

Mikal Bridges – four-year, $90 million deal in 2021

Jaden McDaniels – five-year, $136 million in 2023

Jerami Grant five-year, $160 million in 2023

Gozlan added that Anunoby’s new contract “would age pretty well, especially with the salary cap set to rise 10% over the next few seasons” because of the new TV rights deal.

The Sixers could have almost $56 million in cap space, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus.

But getting Anunony, an All-NBA Defensive Second Team last season, would also come with a risk. He has yet to play more than 70 games since his rookie year.

The Knicks lost a 2-0 lead in the second round against the Indiana Pacers after Anunoby hurt his hamstring late in Game 2. He previously missed a significant amount of time due to an elbow injury after the Knicks acquired him from Toronto.

Paul George Expected to Stay in LA

George dodged the question about his future after the Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

“I’m not even focused on that yet,” George told reporters when asked about his future. “I got a lot to kind of digest myself, so I haven’t even got to that yet. Look forward to kind of going back, just letting everything kind of decompress, talk to my family, be around family support and then address the next step. … Yeah, it’s just not where I’m there. I’m not there yet.”

But Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams” on May 21 that people around the NBA “have the belief” George wants to remain in Los Angeles.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer believes George’s reported interest in the Sixers is to create leverage with the Clippers.

George, 34, has a $48.8 million player option for next season which he will likely decline to earn his last big payday. The Clippers are hoping to re-sign George under his max — a four-year, $221 million extension through June 30 — like Kawhi Leonard did to continue building a contender.