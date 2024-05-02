Good & Bad News on Sixers’ Potential Paul George Pursuit

The Philadelphia 76ers have good and bad news when it comes to their worst-kept secret of pursuing Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George this summer.

First, the good news.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, what’s keeping George from signing an extension with the Clippers is they wanted a hometown discount similar to what Kawhi Leonard did.

“It’s just really a matter whether the Clippers are going to give him the max which is something that they don’t want to do because they didn’t give it to Kawhi [Leonard],” Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast on May 1.

Leonard re-signed with the Clippers to a three-year extension worth up to $152.7 million, which is way below the maximum extension of four years and $223 million he was eligible to sign.

George, who just turned 34, is in a wait-and-see mode. The Clippers are trailing the Dallas Mavericks 3-2 in their first-round playoff series.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said Leonard’s absence again in the playoffs and an aging Clippers roster might give George a pause.

“And also if you’re Paul George, Kawhi Leonard had one of his best seasons in a long time. He played a lot of games this year. He was very available and then yet again gets hurt right right at the critical time and that knee is it’s just seen a lot of damage. It’s just had a lot of miles on it and if you’re Paul and you’re thinking about do I want to re-up here in LA for less than the max? It’s obviously hometown discount. He hasn’t done it yet but how much faith do you put in that aging roster? How much do you want to stay in your hometown and you’re watching Tyrese Maxey.”

Sixers’ Strong Rival for Paul George

Shelburne also dropped the bad news for the Sixers.

Aside from the Clippers, they have a fellow playoff team in the Eastern Conference who have their eyes on George should he leave Los Angeles.

“There are two teams right now who are paying very close attention to Paul George — the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers because both of them have the money to throw at him and need for wing just like him, a veteran guy,” Shelburne said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “Every time I watch the Sixers, I’m like ‘Oh look they could use Paul George. He will fit right there.'”

The Magic could reach as much as $66 million in cap space while the Sixers have the potential to have almost $56 million in cap space, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap guru Eric Pincus.

But Shelburne also added “the Clippers are going to make an effort to keep him.”

Sixers Own Best Odd to Acquire Paul George if He Leaves Clippers

Bovada put the Sixers at +275 to acquire George to pair with Joel Embiid next season. The New York Knicks are a distant second at +950. The Los Angeles Clippers, however, are still the odds-on favorite to retain George at -220.

Philadelphia, much like Orlando, can offer George his four-year max deal worth $212.2 million in free agency.

“To get to that $49.4 million starting salary, the 76ers would need to initially wait on re-signing Tyrese Maxey (his cap hold as a free agent will be only $13 million) and pare their roster down to just Embiid. Everyone else is either a free agent or non-guaranteed (Paul Reed’s $7.7 million salary in 2024-25 becomes guaranteed only if the team advances to the second round of the playoffs this year),” Pincus wrote on March 27.