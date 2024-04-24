Proposed 3-Way Trade Sends Sixers $109M Former No. 1 Pick & Champion

The Philadelphia 76ers will have cap room when the 2024 NBA Offseason commences. The Sixers will likely target the higher-profile free agents, but if they strike out, it might be best to fill their cap room with a player via trade. One possible player who fits that criteria is Andrew Wiggins.
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus proposed a three-way trade between the Sixers, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers that would send Wiggins to the Sixers. He proposed the following trade in an April 24 story.
Sixers acquire: Wiggins, $1.1 million
Warriors acquire: Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III
Trail Blazers acquire: Kevon Looney, No. 16 Pick, $22.5 Million Andrew Wiggins TPE, $4.4 million Robert Williams III TPE
Pincus explained why Wiggins could appeal to the Sixers from a financial standpoint.
“Taking Wiggins into cap space for just the No. 16 pick is a bargain for Philadelphia. The 29-year-old wing and 2014 No. 1 pick is under contract through 2026-27 for $84.7 million (player option on the final season). That’s a significantly lower price than George (almost 34) will command to stay with the Clippers.”
He also added why Wiggins may not be such a bad option since it won’t interfere with their cap situation too much.
“Assuming the 76ers also keep Paul Reed Jr., Philadelphia would still have about $33.3 million to spend elsewhere (before re-signing Maxey) plus the room mid-level exception (about $8 million). Wiggins would presumably replace Tobias Harris on the roster, and the remaining budget would be used to shop in free agency and/or retain players like Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield, and De’Anthony Melton.”
Wiggins is in the second year of a four-year, $109 million contract.
Andrew Wiggins May Be ‘Best Available Wing’ for Sixers
Pincus explained further that Wiggins may interest the Sixers because Paul George may stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.
“While it’s believed to be earmarked for Paul George, multiple NBA sources expect George to re-sign with the LA Clippers. With a weak free-agent market, Wiggins may be the best available wing for Philadelphia.”
George has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which he may or may not exercise. The Clippers have re-signed Kawhi Leonard but have to deal with George’s and James Harden’s contract situations.
There are other free agents besides George, but as Pincus alluded to, the Sixers could get Wiggins and maintain flexibility.
Klay Thompson Floated as Sixers Target
Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why the Sixers could look into adding Thompson. More specifically, how he would fit with the Sixers’ best players.
“There is plenty of usage, ball-handling and creation accounted for with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. As a Sixer, all Thompson would have to do is move around off the ball and launch catch-and-shoot threes.
“The same volume and efficiency he had this season would be more than good enough to force defenses to keep an eye on him outside. And that, by extension, should pull at least a little attention away from the Maxey-Embiid two-man game,” Bailey wrote in an April 18 story.
At Thompson’s age, with his injury history, it’s also possible the Sixers could sign him to a short deal while maintaining their flexibility.