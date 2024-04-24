Proposed 3-Way Trade Sends Sixers $109M Former No. 1 Pick & Champion

The Philadelphia 76ers will have cap room when the 2024 NBA Offseason commences. The Sixers will likely target the higher-profile free agents, but if they strike out, it might be best to fill their cap room with a player via trade. One possible player who fits that criteria is Andrew Wiggins.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus proposed a three-way trade between the Sixers, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers that would send Wiggins to the Sixers. He proposed the following trade in an April 24 story.

Sixers acquire: Wiggins, $1.1 million

Warriors acquire: Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III

Trail Blazers acquire: Kevon Looney, No. 16 Pick, $22.5 Million Andrew Wiggins TPE, $4.4 million Robert Williams III TPE

Pincus explained why Wiggins could appeal to the Sixers from a financial standpoint.

“Taking Wiggins into cap space for just the No. 16 pick is a bargain for Philadelphia. The 29-year-old wing and 2014 No. 1 pick is under contract through 2026-27 for $84.7 million (player option on the final season). That’s a significantly lower price than George (almost 34) will command to stay with the Clippers.” He also added why Wiggins may not be such a bad option since it won’t interfere with their cap situation too much.