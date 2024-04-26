Sixers Own Best Odds to Land 4-Time NBA Champion in Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers are the betting favorites to land four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. if he switches teams this summer.

Bookies.com pegs the Sixers as a +325 favorite (23.5% implied probability) ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers who are at +450 with an 18.2% chance of acquiring Thompson.

With Buddy Hield’s disappearing act in their ongoing first-round series against the New York Knicks, the Sixers need a steady sharpshooter to surround their dynamic tandem of reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Most Improved Player of the Year Tyrese Maxey.

While Thompson was not as steady this season as he was in the previous years, that may be attributed to his uncertain future in the Bay area hanging over his head. The 34-year-old Thompson will enter unrestricted free agency after he and the Warriors failed to agree to an extension last summer.

The Sixers could have as much as $65 million in cap room, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap guru Eric Pincus.

Thompson averaged a nine-year low of 17.9 points on 43.2% shooting as he moved in and out of the starting lineup with the Warriors this season. But he shot a career-high 92.7% from the free throw line, which suggests he still has the touch.

While Hield is younger, Thompson could inject championship experience to the Sixers and a change of scenery might just allow him to regain his swagger.

Thompson has not played with an inside force such as Embiid in his career who could give him so much space to operate.

Sixers’ Top Free Agent Target

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers remains to be the Sixers’ top free agent in the offseason as long as he hasn’t signed an extension.

Philadelphia can offer George his four-year max deal worth $212.2 million in free agency.

However, Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey is skeptical they can lure George out of his hometown Los Angeles.

“Call me a cynic… I believe the small forward’s stated interest in the Sixers is about creating leverage with the Clippers,” Pompey wrote on March 28.

The Clippers cannot afford to lose George as they will not be able to replace him if he bolts out via free agency.

His future and the Sixers’ is still hanging in the balance pending the outcome of their respective playoff campaigns.

The Sixers have cut the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1 with Game 4 on Saturday, April 27, at their homecourt.

On the other hand, George and the Clippers lost their homecourt edge to the Dallas Mavericks. They aim to reclaim it Friday night, April 26, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Joel Embiid Sets the Tone in Sixers’ Pushback

When push came to shove, Embiid came out with the physicality and tenacity the Sixers needed to overcome the gritty Knicks.

Embiid’s flagrant foul 1 on an airborne Mitchell Robinson by grabbing the Knicks center’s feet while he was on the floor set the tone for the Sixers’ physical game.

“They want to bring the physicality,” Embiid told reporters. “We can be physical, too.”

Then he defended himself from accusations of playing dirty.

“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody,” Embiid said. “In those situations, I’ve got to protect myself.”

Embiid scored a playoff career-high 50 points as he walked the talk.