Suns Star Bradley Beal Gets Honest on Frank Vogel Amid Coaching Change Rumors

Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal praised Frank Vogel but distanced himself when discussing the embattled coach’s future with the team.

“I think Frank’s a good coach, I think Frank’s a great coach,” Beal told reporters during his exit interview on Monday, April 29. “I think he’s a proven, obviously, winner. That’s not really a question I like answering. I’m not responsible for coaches having jobs. Awesome guy and he’s a great coach. What that looks like (moving forward), it’s not up to me.”

Before the Suns got swept in Game 4, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Vogel’s seat was heating up in Phoenix.

“Despite all the roster limitations that [Mike Wilbon] just described, it is an increasing belief around the league that Frank Vogel’s job is in peril if this team loses,” Wojnarowski said on the “NBA Countdown” on April 28 before Game 4. “Especially as roughly as they might in a sweep.”

Vogel has just finished the first season of a five-year, $31 million deal in Phoenix.

Cracks in the players-coach relationship were the hot topic in The Athletic report which surfaced the day after the Suns’ early playoff exit.

According to Shams Charania and Doug Haller of The Athletic, Kevin Durant was not always happy about his role in the Suns’ offense. Devin Booker was “not himself” during the playoffs.

And there was the viral video of Beal ignoring Vogel’s high-five on his way to the bench in Game 4.

Bradley Beal Apologizes, Makes up With Frank Vogel

Beal dismissed the viral video and explained it was just born out of his frustrations.

“I was just frustrated with fouls and I knew I was coming out, it wasn’t nothing against coach,” Beal told reporters. “Damn, I’m sorry, that probably did look bad. … It wasn’t nothing towards coach. There’s nothing there.”

Bradley Beal confirmed what I said last night about this moment with Frank Vogel: “I was just frustrated with fouls and I knew I was coming out, it wasn’t nothing against coach. Damn, I’m sorry, that probably did look bad….it wasn’t nothing towards coach. There’s nothing there.” https://t.co/Xmsy4ErVPn pic.twitter.com/ftqfkmg9RY — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 29, 2024

Beal fouled out in Game 4 after playing his worst game of the series. The 30-year-old guard wound up with only 9 points on 4 of 13 shooting while Anthony Edwards repeatedly blew past by him in the second half en route to a 40-point night.

After his exit interview, Beal made it up with Vogel with a handshake then wrapped his arms around his beleaguered coach’s shoulders and chatted.

🚨THE HANDSKAKE🚨 Bradley Beal said he wasn’t aware of the handshake clip with Frank Vogel from last night. They made up for it today after Beal spoke to the media. The duo walked off the floor together. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/QW4jVHMRb4 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 29, 2024

Bradley Beal Pokes Fun of His Viral Comment

Beal also went viral with his postgame comment after their Game 3 loss.

“I’ve never been swept a day in my life. I can’t … I’ll be damned if that happens,” Beal said ahead of Game 4.

Beal poked fun about his viral statement when he opened his exit interview with his now infamous quote.

“I’ll be damned, huh,” Beal told reporters. “I’m trying to make light of the situation, but it’s a [expletive] feeling, excuse my language. It definitely is. You have huge expectations for yourself as a team and obviously individually to contribute and be a part of something really big and that series just sucked. And, obviously, the last game for me was horrible.”

The Suns enter the offseason with so many questions about their ill-fitted roster with no wiggle room to upgrade due to the restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement except for a coaching change or unless they trade one of their Big Three.