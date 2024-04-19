Bradley Beal ‘Jealous’ of Suns Teammates Kevin Durant & Devin Booker

Team USA announced that Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would be on their 2024 roster. Bradley Beal explained that while he’s happy for his teammates, he’s also jealous of their selection.

“I’m happy for ’em. I love it, I am jealous, I wish I was on the team, but that team is a super-team, so many talented guys,” Beal told reporters, per Gerald Bourguet’s X account. “I’m beyond ecstatic for all of those guys, man. I wish nothing but the best. Good health, and bring back the gold. That’s all that matters.”

Beal was originally selected to play with Durant and Booker on the 2020 USA Basketball team. However, Beal could not play because he had to enter COVID-19 protocols. While this is Booker’s second selection, it is Durant’s fourth, whose appearances date back to 2012.

Beal also shouted out Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who he grew up with in St. Louis, for making the team.

Bradley Beal Trade Labeled as Suns’ ‘Biggest Regret’: Analyst

Despite the Suns getting the No. 6 seed and matching up with an inexperienced Minnesota Timberwolves team, there’s a fair argument that this season didn’t go to plan for Phoenix. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes explained why he believes the Beal trade should be seen as the Suns’ biggest regret.

“Anyone who thought adding a third score-first player (at the cost of roster depth and balance) to a team that already had two elite bucket-getters did a lot of self-satisfied nodding as Phoenix posted the NBA’s worst fourth-quarter plus/minus while playing some truly uninspiring “your turn, my turn” offense,” Hughes wrote in an April 16 story.

“Phoenix is bereft of draft capital after giving up four first-round swaps and six second-rounders to get Beal, and it’s still on the hook for the remaining three years and $161 million on his contract after this season. The second apron and all its roster-building hindrances looms this summer.”

Beal is in the second year of a five-year, $251 million contract. He also has a no-trade clause. If the Suns don’t succeed, it might be hard to make some changes around the roster should they decide to do so.

Royce O’Neale Praises Bradley Beal’s Sacrifices

While talking with reporters on April 18, Royce O’Neale praised Beal for his sacrifices. More than that, he’s praised Beal for how his influence has positively impacted the team.

“All the sacrifices he made from the day I’ve been here until now, every day he’s putting guys in the right situations to get better, and being the leader on this team and playing defense as well. I think his defensive intensity started off, and it’s just carried over game to game. He knows what time it is, and we got his back,” O’Neale said, per Bourguet’s X account.

Beal became accustomed to being the Washington Wizards‘ No. 1 scoring option. Since they traded him to the Suns, he is now third in the pecking order. Because of that, Beal has had to adjust to a lesser role in Phoenix. Being that example, as O’Neale describes, could help the Suns’ chances of going on an extended playoff run.