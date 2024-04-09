Isaiah Thomas Gets Real on Long-Term Future With Suns

When he signed with the Phoenix Suns for the rest of the season, Isaiah Thomas got his first standard contract since 2022. The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported it on August 8 via his X account.

Comeback complete: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In his 12th NBA season, Thomas completed two 10-days – providing the Suns backcourt depth, strong leadership and vet presence in locker room. pic.twitter.com/PDbIT15vES — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2024

On April 9, Thomas spoke with reporters for the first time since the Suns signed him for the rest of the season. Thomas believes that he could have a future in Phoenix beyond the 2023-24 season.

"Knowing I can still play at a high level, knowing I can still impact a locker room." Isaiah Thomas on wanting to play, "two to three more years" as he signed with the Suns for the remainder of the season. #Suns https://t.co/VwFsRYx47r pic.twitter.com/tvo50ebXv5 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 9, 2024

“This is a stepping stone in that direction,” Thomas said, per Duane Rankin’s X account. “I want to play two or three more years knowing that I can still play at a high level. Knowing that I can still impact a locker room. That’s a positive being able to be signed for the rest of the year. To hopefully build some momentum going into next year for myself and into free agency.”

Thomas added how much he has enjoyed his second stint with the Suns.

“I like it here a lot. It’s a familiar place to be. These guys welcome me with open arms, and they respect the journey I’ve been on. So I’m just super thankful with a great group of guys. Not just teammates but coaching staff as well.”

Thomas signed with the Suns in 2014, but they traded him mid-season to the Boston Celtics. He then went on to become an MVP candidate in Boston. Thomas is no longer that player but has eased himself as a veteran presence in the locker room.

Insider Said Suns Would Keep Isaiah Thomas in March

Before the Suns confirmed as such, Charania reported that they intended to keep him past his two 10-Day contracts.

“It’s a 10-day contract, but that roster spot is gonna be his, barring anything happening,” Charania said on March 18, per “Run It Back’s X account.

Charania then explained why Thomas appealed to the Suns.

“You think about shooting. You think about playoff experience. He’s been a part of title chases in Boston; the veteran leadership, even if he doesn’t play, I think that’s a guy you can look at in the locker room.”

Thomas had experience playing with Bradley Beal during their time together with the Washington Wizards. They were teammates during the 2019-20 season, though Thomas was then traded and waived.

Since re-joining the Suns, Thomas has appeared in four games, where he’s averaged 1.3 points. Thomas has played typically when games have been all but decided.

Isaiah Thomas Voices Excitement on X

After Thomas had signed a contract for the rest of the season, he vocalized his excitement about being in Phoenix.

“Give all the glory to God. Spoke it all into existence everyday,” Thomas wrote via his X account with a prayer emojis and three flag emojis.

Give all the glory to God 🙏🏾. Spoke it all into existence everyday 🏁🏁🏁 https://t.co/pGdVb2Xbil — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2024

Thomas has been a journeyman in the NBA since the Celtics traded him in 2017. He’s been with the Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Hornets since then. With some of those teams, he’s had multiple stints.

Should the Suns make the playoffs, he probably will not be in the rotation, but he has experience going on deep playoff runs. That could prove to be useful for Phoenix.