Suns’ Kevin Durant Believed His Career Was Over in 2019

In the past, tearing an Achilles was usually a career-altering injury for an athlete. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant thought as much when he tore his back when he played for the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Durant revealed his initial thoughts to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes following the confirmation of his Achilles tear.

“This is career-ending, I’m done,” Durant recalled thinking. Even if he came back, maybe he’d only average 15 points a game, maybe a few more — maybe,” Holmes revealed in an April 26 story.

“That’s what I was thinking,” Durant told Holmes, “because that’s all I was hearing, that this (expletive) is over.”

Durant admitted that recovering from the tear was hard for him mentally as well.

“I don’t want to say I was depressed, because depression is its own thing, but whatever is under depression,” Durant said. “There was something mentally that was going on. That’s a dark place. We all think we’re these god-like beings. I couldn’t tell the future. I didn’t know what the f— was next. I didn’t know how I was going to look or feel or play.”

Durant has proven to be the exception to the norm when it comes to Achilles’ tears. While Durant hasn’t avoided the injury bug since then, he has still averaged 26 points a game or more since his return in 2020. While Achilles tears typically make the body more vulnerable to more injuries, Durant’s have been accidental.

He has also had his healthiest season since the injury, playing in 75 games for the Suns.

Kevin Durant Urges Suns Fans Not to Give Up

The Suns are in a hole in their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota has taken care of business against Phoenix, beating them by double digits in both games. The Suns have made it close in both games to start thus far, but the Timberwolves pulled away in both games.

Despite the Suns’ bumpy ride thus far, Durant urged fans to keep the faith going when the series resumes.

“They can’t give up on us right now,” Durant told reporters after the Suns’ 105-93 loss in Game 2 on April 23. “[Expletive], we need them more than anything. I know it’s been disappointing, last couple games — even the season — for our fans, but we need you more than ever now coming back home for Game 3.”

Durant has won two titles in his career, so he knows what it’s like to be in this position. At the same time, the outlook has not looked great since the end result has been two blowouts.

Kevin Durant Shrugs Off Anthony Edwards’ Trash Talk

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards talked trash to Durant after scoring on him during the third quarter of Game 1.

Despite Edwards rubbing it in, Durant did not take exception to his actions.

“It’s just basketball. Not even playoffs, it’s just hoop,” Durant told reporters when asked about his exchange with Edwards in the third quarter. “You get hot, you make shots, make tough shots, you’re gonna feel excited about yourself. It’s on me to keep coming back and showing him a tough look.”

Edwards himself also made it clear that he has nothing but respect for Durant.

“I think everyone here knows that’s my favorite player of all time,” Edwards said of Durant. “So that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life.”

Durant has the chance to get Edwards back in Games 3 and 4.